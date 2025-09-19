ETV Bharat / sports

Asia Cup 2025: India To Play Their First-Ever Match Against Oman In Abu Dhabi

Hyderabad: India will aim to continue their dominant run in the Asia Cup during the match against Oman. Notably, India will face Oman for the first time in international cricket. India have already secured a place in the Super 4, and so the match will provide them to check their preparations for their next match against Pakistan.

Oman would be eyeing to sign off the tournament with a memorable performance against the Indian team, while Suryakumar Yadav and Co. will have the opportunity to test new team combinations and test the bench strength.

Pitch Report

According to the stats provided by Sportsf1.com, out of the 99 T20I matches played at the venue, teams batting second have won 50 fixtures. The average score at the pitch is 145, and the surface might assist spinners. On 53 instances, teams have posted a total below 150.