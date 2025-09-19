ETV Bharat / sports

Asia Cup 2025: India To Play Their First-Ever Match Against Oman In Abu Dhabi

India will lock horns against Oman in their first-ever international fixture on Friday.

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 19, 2025 at 12:58 PM IST

Hyderabad: India will aim to continue their dominant run in the Asia Cup during the match against Oman. Notably, India will face Oman for the first time in international cricket. India have already secured a place in the Super 4, and so the match will provide them to check their preparations for their next match against Pakistan.

Oman would be eyeing to sign off the tournament with a memorable performance against the Indian team, while Suryakumar Yadav and Co. will have the opportunity to test new team combinations and test the bench strength.

Pitch Report

According to the stats provided by Sportsf1.com, out of the 99 T20I matches played at the venue, teams batting second have won 50 fixtures. The average score at the pitch is 145, and the surface might assist spinners. On 53 instances, teams have posted a total below 150.

Players to watch out for

Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav have been impressive with the bat for the Indian team. Kuldeep Yadav has been brilliant with his spin bowling. Abhishek has scored 64 runs from two matches, while Suryakumar has racked up 51 runs. Kuldeep has scalped seven wickets from two fixtures.

Squads

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana

Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Wasim Ali, Hassnain Shah, Shah Faisal, Jiten Ramanandi, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Mohammad Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Karan Sonavale, Ashish Odedara, Mohammad Imran, Zikria Islam, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Yousaf

