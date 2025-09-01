Asia Hockey Cup 2025: Where To Watch IND vs KAZ Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: After back-to-back wins against China and Japan, the Indian hockey team will aim to continue their scoring momentum against Kazakhstan as well and ink a dominant win. The Indian side rose to the top of the standings in Group A with their 3-2 win over Japan. The Men in Blue are leading Pool A with 6 points from two matches, as opposed to Japan and China, who have scored one point each so far in the tournament.
India captain Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick in the match against Japan, while Jugraj Singh also scored a goal. In the match against Japan, Harmanpreet scored a brace, while Mandeep Singh also scored a field goal. Despite the victories in both matches, India’s defensive fragilities were exposed as they were engaged in an intense battle despite facing opposition placed a few places below the Indian team.
India take on Kazakhstan in their final Pool stage match at the Hero Asia Cup, Rajgir, Bihar 2025.
🕖: 7:30 PM IST
India are expected to beat Kazakhstan without breaking a sweat as the team got a wild card entry into the tournament as Oman pulled out from the competition. They conceded 7 goals against Japan and 13 against China. The Indian team is already into the next round, while China and Japan are fighting for the second spot.
Hockey Asia Cup 2025 IND vs KAZ live streaming details
When is the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Kazakhstan?
The Asia Cup 2025 hockey match between India and Kazakhstan will be played on Monday, September 1.
Which venue will host the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Kazakhstan?
The Asia Cup 2025 fixture between India and Kazakhstan will be played at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar.
When will the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Kazakhstan start?
The Asia Cup 2025 Hockey match between India and Kazakhstan will commence at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the online stream of India vs Kazakhstan Asia Cup 2025 fixture?
The Asia Cup 2025 hockey match will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website in India.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2025 hockey match between India and Kazakhstan?
The Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Kazakhstan will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.
India squad for Asia Cup 2025
Goalkeepers: Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera
Defenders: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh
Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh