Asia Hockey Cup 2025: Where To Watch IND vs KAZ Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: After back-to-back wins against China and Japan, the Indian hockey team will aim to continue their scoring momentum against Kazakhstan as well and ink a dominant win. The Indian side rose to the top of the standings in Group A with their 3-2 win over Japan. The Men in Blue are leading Pool A with 6 points from two matches, as opposed to Japan and China, who have scored one point each so far in the tournament.

India captain Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick in the match against Japan, while Jugraj Singh also scored a goal. In the match against Japan, Harmanpreet scored a brace, while Mandeep Singh also scored a field goal. Despite the victories in both matches, India’s defensive fragilities were exposed as they were engaged in an intense battle despite facing opposition placed a few places below the Indian team.

India are expected to beat Kazakhstan without breaking a sweat as the team got a wild card entry into the tournament as Oman pulled out from the competition. They conceded 7 goals against Japan and 13 against China. The Indian team is already into the next round, while China and Japan are fighting for the second spot.

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 IND vs KAZ live streaming details

When is the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Kazakhstan?

The Asia Cup 2025 hockey match between India and Kazakhstan will be played on Monday, September 1.

Which venue will host the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Kazakhstan?

The Asia Cup 2025 fixture between India and Kazakhstan will be played at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar.

When will the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Kazakhstan start?