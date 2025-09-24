ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs BAN: India To Lock Horns Against Bangladesh With An Aim To Secure Berth In Final

Hyderabad: The fourth Super Four match of the 2025 Asia Cup between India and Bangladesh will be played today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, from 8 PM on Wednesday, September 24. Both teams will aim to boost their chances of reaching the final of the tournament with a win. Suryakumar Yadav will captain the Indian team, while Liton Das will be the skipper of the Bangla Tigers. There is still an uncertainty around how much Axar Patel will bowl, as he bowled just a single over in the match against Pakistan. Also, he didn’t come out to bat in the middle order.

Head-to-head record

A total of 17 T20I matches have been played between these two teams so far. The Indian cricket team has won 16 matches, while Bangladesh has won only one. The matchup is dominated by the Indian team, and they will aim to continue their hold over the Bangladeshi side.

Pitch report

The match between India and Bangladesh is to be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India has played most of its Asia Cup 2025 matches at the venue. The pitch offers assistance to spin bowlers, but batters can play a long innings once they settle in the crease. The highest score at the venue in the Asia Cup 2025 so far is 174, made by India against Pakistan. The lowest score is 57, made by the UAE against India.

The highest T20 score on the Dubai pitch is 222, made by India. The lowest score is 56, made by the West Indies. The average score on this ground is between 145 and 155. A score between 170 and 180 is considered a winning total.

A total of 100 T20 International matches have been played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, according to ESPNcricinfo. 47 matches have been won by the team batting first. 52 of the matches have been won by the team batting second. Teams chasing targets have won more matches on this ground.