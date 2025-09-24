IND vs BAN: India To Lock Horns Against Bangladesh With An Aim To Secure Berth In Final
India and Bangladesh will face each other in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup to boost their chances of reaching the final.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 12:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: The fourth Super Four match of the 2025 Asia Cup between India and Bangladesh will be played today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, from 8 PM on Wednesday, September 24. Both teams will aim to boost their chances of reaching the final of the tournament with a win. Suryakumar Yadav will captain the Indian team, while Liton Das will be the skipper of the Bangla Tigers. There is still an uncertainty around how much Axar Patel will bowl, as he bowled just a single over in the match against Pakistan. Also, he didn’t come out to bat in the middle order.
Head-to-head record
A total of 17 T20I matches have been played between these two teams so far. The Indian cricket team has won 16 matches, while Bangladesh has won only one. The matchup is dominated by the Indian team, and they will aim to continue their hold over the Bangladeshi side.
Pitch report
The match between India and Bangladesh is to be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India has played most of its Asia Cup 2025 matches at the venue. The pitch offers assistance to spin bowlers, but batters can play a long innings once they settle in the crease. The highest score at the venue in the Asia Cup 2025 so far is 174, made by India against Pakistan. The lowest score is 57, made by the UAE against India.
The highest T20 score on the Dubai pitch is 222, made by India. The lowest score is 56, made by the West Indies. The average score on this ground is between 145 and 155. A score between 170 and 180 is considered a winning total.
A total of 100 T20 International matches have been played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, according to ESPNcricinfo. 47 matches have been won by the team batting first. 52 of the matches have been won by the team batting second. Teams chasing targets have won more matches on this ground.
Players to watch out for
Abhishek Sharma has been brilliant in the powerplay this tournament, scoring 132 runs off just 61 balls at an average of 216.29. He has already amassed 173 runs in four matches so far. Indian fans will once again be pinning their hopes on him.
Shivam Dube has bowled his full four overs only three times in his 39 T20 Internationals. Two of these times, he has bowled under Gautam Gambhir's coaching. However, he has been in decent form with the ball, taking five wickets so far. Kuldeep Yadav remains the highest wicket-taker for India in the tournament with nine wickets.
Squads
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma
Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzim Hasan Sakib