ETV Bharat / sports

Asia Cup 2025 | Favourites India Look To Crush Oman Before Heading To Super 4 Stage

File - India's Tilak Varma, left, and batting partner Suryakumar Yadav run between the wickets to score during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14 ( AP )

By ETV Bharat Sports Team Published : September 18, 2025 at 1:59 PM IST 2 Min Read

Abu Dhabi: Suryakumar Yadav-led India will look to dominate the proceedings from the start when they take on minnows Oman in the last league game of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 on Friday, September 19. India started their campaign on a winning note after thrashing the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their first league game. Then, they also crushed arch-rivals Pakistan in a lop-sided contest on September 14 in their second league game. Having already sealed a spot in the Super 4 stage, India would be more than keen to thrash Oman in their last league game. India is the team to watch out for, and if all their batters fire on all cylinders, it will be a nightmare for the inexperienced Oman attack. Southpaw Abhishek Sharma will be the one to watch out for. Shubman Gill, who has been appointed as the vice-captain in the shortest format of the game, will be more than keen to get some runs under his belt.