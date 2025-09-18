Asia Cup 2025 | Favourites India Look To Crush Oman Before Heading To Super 4 Stage
Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team should have an easy outing when they clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi
Published : September 18, 2025 at 1:59 PM IST
Abu Dhabi: Suryakumar Yadav-led India will look to dominate the proceedings from the start when they take on minnows Oman in the last league game of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 on Friday, September 19.
India started their campaign on a winning note after thrashing the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their first league game. Then, they also crushed arch-rivals Pakistan in a lop-sided contest on September 14 in their second league game. Having already sealed a spot in the Super 4 stage, India would be more than keen to thrash Oman in their last league game.
India is the team to watch out for, and if all their batters fire on all cylinders, it will be a nightmare for the inexperienced Oman attack. Southpaw Abhishek Sharma will be the one to watch out for. Shubman Gill, who has been appointed as the vice-captain in the shortest format of the game, will be more than keen to get some runs under his belt.
Skipper Suryakumar will also look to continue from where he left in the game against Pakistan. The Indian bowlers would be more than keen to run through the opposition. It remains to be seen if the Indian team management decides to retain the playing XI or give rest to their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah before their Super 4 game against Pakistan on September 21.
If they bat, both Tilak Varma and 'Mumbaikar' Shivam Dube will be keen to flex their muscles and take on the opposition attack with gusto. The Indian spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel, who shared six wickets in the league game against Pakistan, will pose serious questions to an inexperienced Oman line-up. Omani players will learn a lot from their game against India, who are the defending champions. For the Gautam Gambhir-led team, the game on Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is merely a formality, since they have already sealed the Super 4 stage berth. India will be playing their first game in Abu Dhabi, and with the pitch favouring the spinners, three spinners are likely to make the playing XI. In case India decides to give rest to Bumrah, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who has been warming up the bench, should walk into the playing XI.
Omam, who has already been knocked out of the marquee tournament, will be playing for mere pride.