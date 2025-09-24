ETV Bharat / sports

Asia Cup 2025 | Bangladesh Win Toss Against India; Opt To Field

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, right, and Bangladesh's captain Jaker Ali after the toss during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai ( AP )

Dubai: Bangladesh stand-in skipper Jaker Ali won the toss in their Super 4 stage game of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, against India and decided to field.

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, is so far unbeaten in the tournament. They defeated the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Oman in the league stage. They then defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in their first game of the Super 4 stage.

India is going in with an unchanged team. Speaking at the toss, Jaker Ali informed that Bangladesh's regular skipper Litton Das got injured during a practice session and would miss the game against India.