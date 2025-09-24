Asia Cup 2025 | Bangladesh Win Toss Against India; Opt To Field
India is unbeaten in the tournament and has also won their Super 4 game against arch-rivals Pakistan
Published : September 24, 2025 at 7:52 PM IST
Dubai: Bangladesh stand-in skipper Jaker Ali won the toss in their Super 4 stage game of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, against India and decided to field.
India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, is so far unbeaten in the tournament. They defeated the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Oman in the league stage. They then defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in their first game of the Super 4 stage.
India is going in with an unchanged team. Speaking at the toss, Jaker Ali informed that Bangladesh's regular skipper Litton Das got injured during a practice session and would miss the game against India.
"We will try to restrict them and chase it down. The surface looks pretty good to bat," he said, adding that his side has made four changes to the playing XI.
Suryakumar, on his part, said that his team is happy to bat first. "We have got what we wanted in the last four-five games. We have to follow the good things that we have been doing, and the results will take care of itself."
Surya said that dropped catches are a part of the game. Bangladesh started their Super 4 campaign with a win over Sri Lanka by 4 wickets. This is their second game, and on Thursday, they play Pakistan.