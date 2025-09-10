ETV Bharat / sports

Asia Cup 2025: India Thrash UAE By 9 Wickets

Dubai: Favourites India started their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on a winning note as they defeated the United Arab Emirates by 9 wickets in a lopsided contest at the Dubai International Stadium here on Wednesday.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav decided to put the opposition into bat and the bowlers proved his decision right. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav took a four for (4-7) and ran through the opposition as India bundled them out for a meagre 57 in just 13.1 overs.

Right-arm medium pacer Shivam Dube grabbed three wickets and proved his mettle while Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy picked a wicket each.

So much so was the dominance that only two UAE batters could reach two-figure marks, and it was a collapse for them. They meekly surrendered to the much-experienced Indian attack as India was dominant right from the word go.