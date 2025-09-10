Asia Cup 2025: India Thrash UAE By 9 Wickets
A four-wicket haul from Kuldeep Yadav (4/7) and a spell from Shivam Dube (3/7) bundled out the UAE for just 57 runs in 13.1 overs
Published : September 10, 2025 at 10:57 PM IST
Dubai: Favourites India started their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on a winning note as they defeated the United Arab Emirates by 9 wickets in a lopsided contest at the Dubai International Stadium here on Wednesday.
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav decided to put the opposition into bat and the bowlers proved his decision right. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav took a four for (4-7) and ran through the opposition as India bundled them out for a meagre 57 in just 13.1 overs.
Right-arm medium pacer Shivam Dube grabbed three wickets and proved his mettle while Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy picked a wicket each.
So much so was the dominance that only two UAE batters could reach two-figure marks, and it was a collapse for them. They meekly surrendered to the much-experienced Indian attack as India was dominant right from the word go.
The chase was a walk in the park for the Men in Blue as they only lost opener Abhishek Sharma, who made a blistering 30 off just 16 balls. Sharma hammered two boundaries and three sixes in his entertaining knock and forged a 48-run stand with Shubman Gill, who remained unbeaten on 20.
Gill finished the game with an elegant boundary, and India finished the game in just 4.3 overs. India chased the target in just overs, as it will help India boost the Net Run Rate.
The game against UAE proved to be a good match practice for Suryakumar Yadav and his boys before the all-important clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.
