Asia Cup 2025 Squad Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The BCCI Press Conference?

Hyderabad: The stage is set for the announcement of the Indian squad for the men’s Asia Cup 2025, starting from September 9 in Dubai. The Ajit Agarkar-led men’s selection committee will meet at the BCCI headquarters to select India’s squad for the continental event. A total of eight teams - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, the UAE, Hong Kong and Oman- will participate in the Asia Cup. The tournament will be played in the T20 format this year, considering the scheduling of the T20 World Cup, which is to be held next year.

According to the media release by the BCCI, the squad will be revealed after the selection committee meeting in a press conference. Chairman of the men’s selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, and India captain, Suryakumar Yadav, will attend the press conference. The presser is scheduled to start at 1:30 pm IST.

The biggest point of discussion is around the inclusion of Shubman Gill, who led India to a 2-2 draw against England in a five-match Test series recently. He was impressive with the bat, and there have been talks of his selection in the squad going around the corner.

BCCI will also hold a press conference to announce the India squad for the women’s ODI World Cup 2025 and the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and chairperson of the women’s selection committee, Nitu David, will address the press conference.

Press conference details

When is India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement press conference?

Chief selection Ajit Agarkar and India captain Suryakumar Yadav will address the press conference for India’s squad announcement for the Asia Cup 2025 on August 19.