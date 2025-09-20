Asia Cup 2025 - India Beats Oman By 21 Runs
Suryakumar Yadav led India to remain unbeaten in the league stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.
Published : September 20, 2025 at 12:10 AM IST
Abu Dhabi: India put up an all-round show as they defeated Oman by 21 runs in their last league game of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 here on Friday.
Batting first, India posted a challenging 188 for 8 as they rode on Sanju Samson's 56. They then restricted the opponents to 167 for 4.
Skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and India decided to bat. Vice-Captain Shubman Gill was the first batter to be dismissed after he was cleaned up by pacer Shah Faisal. Gill was dismissed for just 5 runs.
However, Gill's early departure did not stop Abhishek Sharma (38 off 15 balls) from playing his shots. He found an able ally in one-down Sanju Samson, and the duo took the listless Oman attack to task.
Sharma, a southpaw, was in his elements and played around the park. Sanju too joined the party and the duo toyed with the opposition attack, hitting boundaries and sixes at will. India raced to 72/1 after just seven hours, and the foundation for a mammoth score was laid.
Just when it looked like Abhishek would score big, he was dismissed in the 8th over off Jiten Ramanandi as India lost their second wicket for 72.
Walked in flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who joined Samson in the middle. But he was run out after just facing one ball as India slipped to 72 for 3.
Then, all-rounder Axar Patel joined Samson, who took the onus on himself to score runs. After 10 overs, India was 100 for 3, and all eyes were on Samson, the stumper from Kerala.
Axar made a quick 26 off 13 balls before making the long walk to the dressing room. However, Samson, a right-handed batter, was going strong at one end.
After 13 overs, India was 129 for 4. Shivam Dube did not trouble the scorers as he was dismissed for 5.
Tilak Varma played a useful cameo as he completed Samson, who notched up his half-century in the 17th over, with an elegant boundary. However, Sanju soon departed.
Tilak, who hails from Hyderabad, made 29 balls off 17 balls. He hammered a boundary and two sixes. Arshdeep Singh scored just 1 and was run out.
Harshit Rana ended the innings with a six as he remained unbeaten on 13 off 8 balls.
Chasing 189, Oman openers Jatinder Singh (32 off 33 balls) and Aamir Kaleem (64 off 46 balls) gave a steady start as they were 33 for no loss after five overs.
With 156 runs needed in 15 overs, it was an uphill task for the Dileep Mendis-coached side. The openers needed to up the ante.
Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav cleaned up Jatinder as Oman lost their first wicket for 56 as the opening stand was broken. Kaleem was then joined by Hammad Mirza (51 off 33). At the halfway mark, Oman was 62 for 1, and the required run rate had gone up to 12.70.
Before the Super 4 clash against Pakistan on Sunday, Surya rotated all his bowlers. Abhishek Sharma too rolled his arm over.
Kaleem played a valiant knock and also completed his fifty. After 15 overs, Oman was 116 for 1 even as they needed 73 runs in the last five overs.
Mirza hit two back-to-back sixes off Kuldeep Yadav in the 16th over, which fetched 16 runs. Oman needed 48 runs from 18 balls.
Kaleem started the 18th over with back-to-back fours off Harshit Rana. Kaleem's stay at the crease came to an end, courtesy of a splendid catch on the fence by Hardik. The second wicket added 93 runs.
Oman gave a good fight but eventually fell short of the target.
In the game, Arshdeep Singh took his 100th T20I wicket and became the first Indian bowler and the third overall to achieve the feat.