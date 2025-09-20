ETV Bharat / sports

Asia Cup 2025 - India Beats Oman By 21 Runs

India's Axar Patel bowls a delivery during the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. ( IANS )

Abu Dhabi: India put up an all-round show as they defeated Oman by 21 runs in their last league game of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 here on Friday.

Batting first, India posted a challenging 188 for 8 as they rode on Sanju Samson's 56. They then restricted the opponents to 167 for 4.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and India decided to bat. Vice-Captain Shubman Gill was the first batter to be dismissed after he was cleaned up by pacer Shah Faisal. Gill was dismissed for just 5 runs.

However, Gill's early departure did not stop Abhishek Sharma (38 off 15 balls) from playing his shots. He found an able ally in one-down Sanju Samson, and the duo took the listless Oman attack to task.

Sharma, a southpaw, was in his elements and played around the park. Sanju too joined the party and the duo toyed with the opposition attack, hitting boundaries and sixes at will. India raced to 72/1 after just seven hours, and the foundation for a mammoth score was laid.

Just when it looked like Abhishek would score big, he was dismissed in the 8th over off Jiten Ramanandi as India lost their second wicket for 72.

Walked in flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who joined Samson in the middle. But he was run out after just facing one ball as India slipped to 72 for 3.

Then, all-rounder Axar Patel joined Samson, who took the onus on himself to score runs. After 10 overs, India was 100 for 3, and all eyes were on Samson, the stumper from Kerala.

Axar made a quick 26 off 13 balls before making the long walk to the dressing room. However, Samson, a right-handed batter, was going strong at one end.

After 13 overs, India was 129 for 4. Shivam Dube did not trouble the scorers as he was dismissed for 5.

Tilak Varma played a useful cameo as he completed Samson, who notched up his half-century in the 17th over, with an elegant boundary. However, Sanju soon departed.