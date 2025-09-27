ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SL: Why Was Dasun Shanka Given Not Out Despite Sanju Samson Catching Him Outside The Crease?

Dasun Shanka was given not out despite being run out by Sanju Samson in the Super Over of the exciting clash.

Dasun Shanaka dismissal controversy
Dasun Shanka run out (Dasun Shanaka dismissal controversy)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 27, 2025 at 10:10 AM IST

Hyderabad: The last match in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025 between India and Sri Lanka turned out to be the most thrilling encounter in the tournament so far. India emerged triumphant in the Super Over as Suryakumar Yadav hit the winning runs on the very first ball. Sri Lanka got close to chasing down the target, but wickets in the final overs of the innings kept them short of the finishing line, and India continued their winning run in the tournament.

The match already witnessed a lot of drama as the fixture headed into a super over after ending in a tie. A bizarre incident around Dasun Shanka left cricket fans scratching their head in confusion. Shanka was given not out despite being run out by wicketkeeper Sanju Samson.

The incident around Shanka’s dismissal

Arshdeep bowled a yorker outside off-stump, and Shanaka tried to dig it out but missed the ball. He then tried to cross over for a single and give the strike to Kamindu Mendis. However, Samson shattered the stumps at the striker’s end and caught him short of the crease. Arshdeep started appealing for the caught behind, and umpire Gazi Sohel adjudged the batter to be out.

As soon as the umpire raised his finger, the ball was dead according to the new rules. Shanka opted for a review, and the replays showed that the ball was nowhere close to the bat and he hadn’t nicked it. As the ball was dead and he was given not out for appeal for caught behind, the right-handed batter got a reprieve as the first decision always stands.

What MCC laws say?

According to the MCC laws, a ball is deemed dead as soon as it reaches the wicketkeeper or the batter is adjudged to be out by the umpire. The delivery is deemed dead from the moment the batter is dismissed.

Law 20 describes the instances after which a ball is considered to be dead. According to Law 20, a ball is deemed dead when it is finally settled in the hands of the gloveman or the bowler. The ball is deemed dead after a boundary is scored. Also, it is considered a dead ball from the instant of the incident which has caused the dismissal of the batter.

