IND vs SL: Why Was Dasun Shanka Given Not Out Despite Sanju Samson Catching Him Outside The Crease?

Hyderabad: The last match in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025 between India and Sri Lanka turned out to be the most thrilling encounter in the tournament so far. India emerged triumphant in the Super Over as Suryakumar Yadav hit the winning runs on the very first ball. Sri Lanka got close to chasing down the target, but wickets in the final overs of the innings kept them short of the finishing line, and India continued their winning run in the tournament.

The match already witnessed a lot of drama as the fixture headed into a super over after ending in a tie. A bizarre incident around Dasun Shanka left cricket fans scratching their head in confusion. Shanka was given not out despite being run out by wicketkeeper Sanju Samson.

The incident around Shanka’s dismissal

Arshdeep bowled a yorker outside off-stump, and Shanaka tried to dig it out but missed the ball. He then tried to cross over for a single and give the strike to Kamindu Mendis. However, Samson shattered the stumps at the striker’s end and caught him short of the crease. Arshdeep started appealing for the caught behind, and umpire Gazi Sohel adjudged the batter to be out.