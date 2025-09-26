Asia Cup 2025: India To Face Sri Lanka In Super Four Dead Rubber
India will be up against the Sri Lankan team in the Super Four match on Friday, September 26.
Published : September 26, 2025 at 9:45 AM IST
Hyderabad: India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the Super 4 fixture in a dead rubber as the result of the game won’t affect the teams who are going to play in the final. Sri Lanka are already out of the contention for the final, while an Unbeaten India will meet arch-rivals Pakistan in the final. All eyes will be on the bench strength of both teams as they will have an opportunity to test it in the clash.
Rinku and Jitesh are waiting for their opportunity, and India will have a chance to include both players in the playing XI. The Indian team have been shuffling with their batting order, and the team might experiment once again. In the match against Oman, Sanju Samson was promoted to No.3, and Suryakumar didn’t bat despite India losing eight wickets.
India have been an unstoppable force in the tournament, while Sri Lanka has been defeated by Bangladesh and Pakistan.
Head-to-head
India have an edge over their opponents in the matchup, winning 21 matches out of the 31 fixtures played between these two. Sri Lanka have managed to win only nine matches.
Players to watch out for
Abhishek Sharma has been in prolific form, amassing 248 runs in the Asia Cup. He has scored two half-centuries and provided an explosive opening partnership for the team along with Shubman Gill.
Wanindu Hasaranga has been impressive for the Lankan side and Sri Lanka will rely on him to decimate the top order of the opposition.
Pitch Report
The surface at the Dubai International Stadium is a tough one for run-scoring. The spinners can be lethal at the venue and can play a crucial role in the match.
Squads
India
Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Sanju Samson(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma
Sri Lanka
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Dunith Wellalage, Kamil Mishara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Binura Fernando, Janith Liyanage