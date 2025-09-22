ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs PAK: India Kicks Off Super 4 Campaign In Asia Cup 2025 With Six-Wicket Win Over Arch-Rivals

Hyderabad: India beat Pakistan for the second time in the Asia Cup 2025 registering a six-wicket win over the arch-rivals. The fixture saw sheer domination with the bat by the Indian side, some verbal spats in the middle and India continuing their ritual of skipping the customary handshake during the toss and after the match . Abhishek Sharma was the star of the show with a knock of 74 runs while Shivam Dube picked two wickets.

India's successful chase of 172

When the Indian team walked out to chase a target of 172, it was Abhishek Sharma show in the middle. He built a launching pad for the team with an impressive knock of 74 runs from just 39 deliveries laced with five sixes.

Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill dished out an exhilarating range of strokes to amass 50 runs from just 4.4 overs. Notably, Abhishek became the batter to take fewest balls to hit 50 sixes in T20Is reaching the milestone in just 331 deliveries beating the previous record of 366 deliveries. The openers continued their aggression with Abhishek completing his half-century in just 24 deliveries. The pair amassed 100 runs in just 52 deliveries.