IND vs PAK: India Kicks Off Super 4 Campaign In Asia Cup 2025 With Six-Wicket Win Over Arch-Rivals

India beat Pakistan by six wickets in the Super four match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 22, 2025 at 12:00 AM IST

Updated : September 22, 2025 at 12:07 AM IST

Hyderabad: India beat Pakistan for the second time in the Asia Cup 2025 registering a six-wicket win over the arch-rivals. The fixture saw sheer domination with the bat by the Indian side, some verbal spats in the middle and India continuing their ritual of skipping the customary handshake during the toss and after the match . Abhishek Sharma was the star of the show with a knock of 74 runs while Shivam Dube picked two wickets.

India's successful chase of 172

When the Indian team walked out to chase a target of 172, it was Abhishek Sharma show in the middle. He built a launching pad for the team with an impressive knock of 74 runs from just 39 deliveries laced with five sixes.

Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill dished out an exhilarating range of strokes to amass 50 runs from just 4.4 overs. Notably, Abhishek became the batter to take fewest balls to hit 50 sixes in T20Is reaching the milestone in just 331 deliveries beating the previous record of 366 deliveries. The openers continued their aggression with Abhishek completing his half-century in just 24 deliveries. The pair amassed 100 runs in just 52 deliveries.

However, the team suffered three quick blows with Gill (47), Gill and Samson being dismissed which reduced India to 123/3. The game was going down the wire and Samson's dismissal on 13 meant India needed 24 runs from 20 deliveries.

Tilak and Hardik Pandya took India over the finish line after that and the Men in Blue won the match by six wickets.

Pakistan posts a decent target

Pakistan openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman (15) provided Pakistan with an aggressive start as the duo amassed 23 runs from 2.1 overs before the latter was dismissed by Hardik Pandya. Saim Ayub (21) then joined the forces with Farhan to add 72 runs for the second wicket from just 48 deliveries. Some sloppy fielding from India and positive intent from the duo took Pakistan to a strong position.

The Men in Green lost wickets at regular intervals afterwards while Farhan (58) held one end. Faheem Ashraf's cameo of unbeaten 20 runs from eight deliveries in the end helped Pakistan post 171/5 on the scoreboard. Shivam Dube picked two wickets while Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya scalped one wicket each.

