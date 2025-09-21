ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs PAK: No Handshakes Once Again As India Wins The Toss And Opt To Field

Hyderabad: India have won the toss against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium and chose to field. The Indian team have made two changes to their lineup, bringing in Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy in place of Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh. Pakistan have also made a couple of changes, taking out Hasan Nawaz and Khushdil Shah to make place for Sufyan Muqeem and Fahim Ashraf.

Notably, the two captains didn't shake hands during the coin toss once again. In the earlier game between the two teams in the group stage, India had refused to shake hands as well, and that had culminated in a big fiasco with Pakistan eventually threatening to boycott the tournament. India continuing to skip the customary handshake indicates that they might also continue skipping the handshakes after the conclusion of the match.

In the previous meeting between these two teams in the Asia Cup, India outplayed Pakistan by seven wickets. Suryakumar Yadav was the highest run-scorer with a knock of 47 runs, while Kuldeep Yadav was the Man of the Match by taking three wickets.

India have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, winning all of the matches they have played so far. The team topped Group A with three wins while Pakistan clocked two victories and lost one match against the Indian side.