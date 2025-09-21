IND vs PAK: No Handshakes Once Again As India Wins The Toss And Opt To Field
India are up against Pakistan in their first match of the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025.
Published : September 21, 2025 at 7:35 PM IST|
Updated : September 21, 2025 at 7:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: India have won the toss against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium and chose to field. The Indian team have made two changes to their lineup, bringing in Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy in place of Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh. Pakistan have also made a couple of changes, taking out Hasan Nawaz and Khushdil Shah to make place for Sufyan Muqeem and Fahim Ashraf.
Notably, the two captains didn't shake hands during the coin toss once again. In the earlier game between the two teams in the group stage, India had refused to shake hands as well, and that had culminated in a big fiasco with Pakistan eventually threatening to boycott the tournament. India continuing to skip the customary handshake indicates that they might also continue skipping the handshakes after the conclusion of the match.
The 🪙 lands in favour of Team India and Suryakumar Yadav elects to field first! 🙌— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 21, 2025
Can Saim Ayub finally find his rhythm with the bat, or will the Indian pacers tear through Pakistan’s top order? 👊#INDvPAK #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 #ACC pic.twitter.com/IAcrdK54ib
In the previous meeting between these two teams in the Asia Cup, India outplayed Pakistan by seven wickets. Suryakumar Yadav was the highest run-scorer with a knock of 47 runs, while Kuldeep Yadav was the Man of the Match by taking three wickets.
India have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, winning all of the matches they have played so far. The team topped Group A with three wins while Pakistan clocked two victories and lost one match against the Indian side.
Head to head record
India have won 11 of the 14 matches played between these two teams while Pakistan has managed to emerge triumphant in just three games. The overall matchup and the current form both make the Indian side favourites to win the match.
Playing XI
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
🚨 Playing XI 🚨— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 21, 2025
Twenty two 🌟 are set to take field in the most-anticipated clash of the tournament.
Will India's bowlers repeat their feat and maintain a stronghold or will Pakistan's batting fight back with a vengeance?#INDvPAK #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 #ACC pic.twitter.com/m5i6OZFcNy
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed