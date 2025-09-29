ETV Bharat / sports

Asia Cup 2025: How Tilak Varma's Masterclass Sent Pakistan Packing

Dubai: Just the time the high-voltage final match appeared slipping from India's grip, Tilak Varma emerged as India’s hero and Pakistan's nemesis, scoring an unbeaten 69 to steer his team to a five-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan.

In this process, the batter clinched his team to clinch the Asia Cup for the ninth time at the Dubai International Stadium. Tilak’s innings wasn’t just match-winning—it was a statement of composure, skill, and temperament under pressure.

India’s chase began in turbulence and the top three wickets fell in quick succession for just 20 runs, leaving fans biting their nails and the scoreboard reading grimly against the men in blue.

But Tilak, calm and collected, steadied the innings with the poise of a seasoned campaigner. Mixing crisp strokes with towering sixes, he struck three boundaries and four massive sixes, navigating India through the tense phases and crossing the finish line with two balls to spare.