ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs PAK: Pakistan Skipper Salman Ali Agha Throws His Cheque In Anger During Post-Match Presentation

Hyderabad: The Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan on Sunday night witnessed a controversial post-match presentation ceremony as Salman Ali Agha threw the cheque he received in anger. India won the thrilling contest by five wickets, but the match witnessed a lot of drama after its conclusion as well.

As India refused to accept the trophy from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, they celebrated the win without the silverware. The standoff between the Indian team and Naqvi culminated in the tournament ending without an official handover of the trophy for the first time in cricket history.

However, the controversy did not end there, and Agha pulled off a controversial move after the match. He collected the runner-up cheque and then flung it away in frustration a moment later. The act from Agha received boos from the audience who flooded in to attend the delayed ceremony.