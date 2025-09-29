ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs PAK: Pakistan Skipper Salman Ali Agha Throws His Cheque In Anger During Post-Match Presentation

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha threw the cheque he received in the post-match presentation in anger.

Asia Cup 2025 final India vs Pakistan
Salman Ali Agha recieves runner up cheque (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 29, 2025 at 9:35 AM IST

Updated : September 29, 2025 at 10:03 AM IST

Hyderabad: The Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan on Sunday night witnessed a controversial post-match presentation ceremony as Salman Ali Agha threw the cheque he received in anger. India won the thrilling contest by five wickets, but the match witnessed a lot of drama after its conclusion as well.

As India refused to accept the trophy from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, they celebrated the win without the silverware. The standoff between the Indian team and Naqvi culminated in the tournament ending without an official handover of the trophy for the first time in cricket history.

However, the controversy did not end there, and Agha pulled off a controversial move after the match. He collected the runner-up cheque and then flung it away in frustration a moment later. The act from Agha received boos from the audience who flooded in to attend the delayed ceremony.

The whole drama unfolded when India refused to take the stage and insisted that they would accept the trophy only from the Emirates Cricket Board’s vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni. Naqvi stood firm on the stage, causing a deadlock, and the organisers took away the trophy.

Pakistan players stayed in their dressing room for almost an hour, delaying the ceremony as well.

India held their nerve in a thrilling final to script a five-wicket victory and lift the ninth Asia Cup title. Chasing a target of 147, India were reduced to 20/3, but a knock of unbeaten 69 runs from Tilak Verma and Shivam Dube’s 33 also helped India cross the finish line. Sanju Samson also scored 24 runs to stage a recovery with Tilak after India lost three early wickets.

Earlier in the match, Pakistan suffered a collapse after getting a strong start. From 113/1, they were reduced to 146 all out with Kuldeep Yadav taking four wickets.

