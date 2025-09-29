IND vs PAK: Salman Agha Accuses India Of Disrespecting Cricket Over Handshake Row
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has accused India of disrespecting cricket while speaking on the handshake row.
Published : September 29, 2025 at 10:33 AM IST
Hyderabad: Pakistan captain Salman Agha slammed the Indian team over the handshake row after they suffered a loss against India in the final of the Asia Cup on Sunday, while speaking at the post-match press conference. He claimed that India were disrespecting the sport of cricket by their antics. Agha’s comments came after India refused to take the trophy and medals from the Asia Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
The matches between India and Pakistan witnessed a lot of controversy around the fixture. The Indian team skipped the customary handshake during the toss and after the match. Haris Rauf and Suryakumar Yadav were fined 30 per cent of their match fees for making political statements.
Agha has now reacted to the whole incident, saying India has disrespected the sport of cricket.
“What India did with us — not shaking hands, not taking the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi — they are not only disrespecting us, they are also disrespecting the sport of cricket. Looking at this, what if other teams also start doing this? Where will we draw the line? Where will this stop? Cricketers are supposed to be role models. What will kids learn watching this kind of behaviour on the field? Whatever happened in this tournament was very bad,” Salman Agha told the media after the final.
“You tell me who started this. Was refusing the handshake fine? Refusing to take the trophy from the ACC president Naqvi — as is protocol — was that fine? You should ask this question to the team who started all this,” he added.
Agha donates his match fees
Pakistan's captain said that the Pakistani side will donate their match fees to the ‘civilians’ martyred in the ‘Indian attack’.
“We are donating our match fees to the civilians and the children who were martyred in the Indian attack”