IND vs PAK: Salman Agha Accuses India Of Disrespecting Cricket Over Handshake Row

Hyderabad: Pakistan captain Salman Agha slammed the Indian team over the handshake row after they suffered a loss against India in the final of the Asia Cup on Sunday, while speaking at the post-match press conference. He claimed that India were disrespecting the sport of cricket by their antics. Agha’s comments came after India refused to take the trophy and medals from the Asia Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The matches between India and Pakistan witnessed a lot of controversy around the fixture. The Indian team skipped the customary handshake during the toss and after the match. Haris Rauf and Suryakumar Yadav were fined 30 per cent of their match fees for making political statements.

Agha has now reacted to the whole incident, saying India has disrespected the sport of cricket.