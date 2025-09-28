IND vs PAK: Dubai Police Issue List Of Prohibited Items Ahead Of Final; Offenders To Pay Heavy Fine
Dubai Police has issued guidelines for the Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan.
Published : September 28, 2025 at 4:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: India and Pakistan are all set to take on each other in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 edition at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. This would be the first time in the tournament’s history of 41 years that the arch-rivals would square off in the final. The matches between the two teams have witnessed tempers of the players from both teams boiling up.
Ahead of the high-profile clash, the Dubai Police have issued some strict guidelines for the spectators coming to witness the Asia Cup final. An security advisory has been issued by them on the social media handle, which mentions the dos and don'ts for the audience.
FINAL ⚔️— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 28, 2025
One last ride. Two arch rivals. It all comes down to this. 🔥
India & Pakistan face each for the third time this tournament. And this time, the stakes couldn't be higher. 🤜 🤛#INDvPAK #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 #Final #ACC pic.twitter.com/LoyL6ox4PQ
The Dubai Police have advised all the ticket holders to arrive at least three hours before the start of the play at 8 PM IST. Only one entry per ticket is allowed, and there is no room for re-entry as once a spectator goes out of the stadium mid-match, they can no longer return to the stands.
Taking to ‘X’, Dubai Police issued a list of prohibited substances inside the venue.
#News | Dubai ESC Affirm Stadium Security Readiness Ahead of Asia Cup Title Decider— Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) September 27, 2025
Details:https://t.co/NAUQpcOmvK#EventsSecurityCommittee#AsiaCupCricket2025 #YourCommitmentisHappiness pic.twitter.com/RBUZAQ2EXt
According to the media reports, the fans might be penalised for Violations like pitch invasions, carrying banned items, or using abusive language, with a fine of INR 1.2 lakh to INR 7.24 lakh. Offenders might also have to serve three months in prison.
The fans who indulge in violence, throwing objects or using racist language towards another player can be fined up to INR 2.41 lakh to INR 7.24 lakh. There will also be specialised police units to ensure public safety in the final of the Asia Cup.
List of prohibited items
- Fireworks, flares, laser pointers, and any flammable or hazardous materials should be avoided to prevent any kind of chaos that can be caused by these materials.
- The spectators cannot carry Sharp objects, weapons, toxic substances, and remote-controlled devices with them.
- Large umbrellas, camera tripods/rigs, selfie sticks, and unauthorised professional photography cannot be carried by the audience coming to attend the match.
- Banners, flags, or signs will not be approved by the organisers.