ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs PAK: Dubai Police Issue List Of Prohibited Items Ahead Of Final; Offenders To Pay Heavy Fine

Hyderabad: India and Pakistan are all set to take on each other in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 edition at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. This would be the first time in the tournament’s history of 41 years that the arch-rivals would square off in the final. The matches between the two teams have witnessed tempers of the players from both teams boiling up.

Ahead of the high-profile clash, the Dubai Police have issued some strict guidelines for the spectators coming to witness the Asia Cup final. An security advisory has been issued by them on the social media handle, which mentions the dos and don'ts for the audience.

The Dubai Police have advised all the ticket holders to arrive at least three hours before the start of the play at 8 PM IST. Only one entry per ticket is allowed, and there is no room for re-entry as once a spectator goes out of the stadium mid-match, they can no longer return to the stands.