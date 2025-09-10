ETV Bharat / sports

Asia Cup 2025 | Favorites India Face Minnows UAE In Their Campaign Opener

Dubai: Suryakumar Yadav-led India will be keen to start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on a winning note as they face minnows United Arab Emirates in a league stage clash at the Dubai International Stadium here this evening.

India would be looking to dominate from the word go when they take the field. If invited to bat, they would be keen to pile up runs and put pressure on opposition bowlers, and if the Men in Blue bowl, they would be keen to bundle out the opposition for a meagre score.

As stated by the team management, this Asia Cup starts the journey for the next year's T20 World Cup. The Gautam Gambhir-led side will be looking to get its combination right in the very first game in the tournament, and before they face arch-rivals Pakistan in a marquee clash.

Pressure will be on skipper Suryakumar after Shubman Gill was made the Vice-Captain of the team. Knowing Surya, if he fires on all cylinders, it will be a nightmare for an inexperienced UAE attack.