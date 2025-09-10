Asia Cup 2025 | Favorites India Face Minnows UAE In Their Campaign Opener
Skipper Suryakumar Yadav will be keen to get some runs under his belt and lead from the front.
Published : September 10, 2025 at 2:09 PM IST
Dubai: Suryakumar Yadav-led India will be keen to start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on a winning note as they face minnows United Arab Emirates in a league stage clash at the Dubai International Stadium here this evening.
India would be looking to dominate from the word go when they take the field. If invited to bat, they would be keen to pile up runs and put pressure on opposition bowlers, and if the Men in Blue bowl, they would be keen to bundle out the opposition for a meagre score.
As stated by the team management, this Asia Cup starts the journey for the next year's T20 World Cup. The Gautam Gambhir-led side will be looking to get its combination right in the very first game in the tournament, and before they face arch-rivals Pakistan in a marquee clash.
Pressure will be on skipper Suryakumar after Shubman Gill was made the Vice-Captain of the team. Knowing Surya, if he fires on all cylinders, it will be a nightmare for an inexperienced UAE attack.
On the eve of the game, Suryakumar did not want to take the UAE lightly. "They are playing an exciting brand of cricket and came close in some of the games in a (recent) tri-series. Hope they cross the line in the Asia Cup," he said.
UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem seemed confident to take on India, who are favourites to lift the Cup and are also defending champions. "We have been doing that preparation from the last couple of months to play such a great event. I am very confident that we are ready to accept this challenge," Waseem said.
It also looks like Jitesh Sharma will be drafted into the playing XI for India and he would perform the role of the wicket-keeper. UAE are coached by former India batter and domestic bulwark Lalchand Rajput. After the game, there will be plenty of things to learn for the UAE players.