Asia Cup 2025 Controversy: How Jay Shah Avoided A Mohsin Naqvi Moment In 2022?

The strained relations between India and Pakistan have resulted in several controversies in the recently concluded edition of the Asia Cup. The relations were hit after the Pahalgam attack and the operation Sindoor after that. India had already intimated the authorities that they won’t be accepting the trophy after beating Pakistan in the final from Naqvi, but will accept it from any other dignitary present on the dias. The Indian team’s decision resulted in a deadlock at that stage, as Naqvi was adamant about the Indian team receiving the trophy from him.

Hyderabad: The Asia Cup 2025 post-match award and medal ceremony after the final between India and Pakistan turned into chaos as the Indian team refused to collect the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also happens to be the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief and the country's interior minister.

A similar situation occurred in 2022 with the possibility of two nations coming to a political crossroads. Pakistan and Sri Lanka locked horns in the 2022 Asia Cup T20 final in the tournament, which was held in Sri Lanka. While India were eliminated in the Super four stage, the two teams were up against each other.

Current ICC Chairman Jay Shah was ACC chief back then, but he was not present at the ceremony. It can be assumed that he avoided going to the ceremony of the title decider, considering India’s strained political relations with Pakistan.

Although Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan, Shah was not present. Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka accepted the prize from Sri Lanka Cricket chief Shammi Silva. There is no such protocol as the ACC chief must present the trophy.

After the controversy, some media reports claimed that Naqvi apologised for his act in the ACC meeting. However, he refused all the claims, saying that he did no such thing. Also, he has stated that India captain Suryakumar Yadav must receive the trophy from the hands of Naqvi.