Asia Cup 2025: BCCI Announces Rs 21 Crore Prize Money For Champions India

India's Tilak Varma, third left, is congratulated by teammates after India won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. ( AP/PTI )

New Delhi: Following team India's spectacular victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the champion team and its support staff would be given a prize money of Rs 21 crore.

The Board made the announcement on its social media pages after the Indian team defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the final of the tournament held at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

"Three blows. 0 response. Asia Cup Champions. Message delivered. (Rs) 21 crores prize money for the team and support staff," BCCI posted referring to India's unbeaten streak against Pakistan.

However, the Board did not give details of the exact break-up of the fund.