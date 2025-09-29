Asia Cup 2025: BCCI Announces Rs 21 Crore Prize Money For Champions India
"Three blows. Zero response. Asia Cup Champions. Message delivered. Rs 21 crore prize money for the team and support staff," BCCI posted after the victory.
Published : September 29, 2025 at 8:00 AM IST
New Delhi: Following team India's spectacular victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the champion team and its support staff would be given a prize money of Rs 21 crore.
The Board made the announcement on its social media pages after the Indian team defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the final of the tournament held at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
"Three blows. 0 response. Asia Cup Champions. Message delivered. (Rs) 21 crores prize money for the team and support staff," BCCI posted referring to India's unbeaten streak against Pakistan.
3 blows.— BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2025
0 response.
Asia Cup Champions.
Message delivered. 🇮🇳
21 crores prize money for the team and support staff. #AsiaCup2025 #INDvPAK #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/y4LzMv15ZC
However, the Board did not give details of the exact break-up of the fund.
The Indian team was, in fact, undefeated through the tournament, winning all its seven matches.
"The undefeated champions of ASIA. Congratulations Team India on a dominating win and 3-0 against Pak. Marvellous display by Tilak Verma and @imkuldeep18. A great show under pressure," posted Board vice president Rajeev Shukla.
President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the Men in Blue after the thrilling victory against Pakistan. "My heartiest congratulations to Team India for winning the Asia Cup cricket tournament. The team did not lose any match in the tournament, marking its dominance in the game. I wish Team India sustained glory in the future," said President Murmu.
My heartiest congratulations to Team India for winning the Asia Cup cricket tournament. The team did not lose any match in the tournament, marking its dominance in the game. I wish Team India sustained glory in the future.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 28, 2025
PM Modi, on the other hand, gave a reference to Operation Sindoor, drawing parallels between India-Pakistan cross-border conflict and the on-field battle in Dubai on Sunday night. "#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers," the Prime Minister posted on X.
#OperationSindoor on the games field.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2025
Outcome is the same - India wins!
Congrats to our cricketers.
Winning the toss, India put Pakistan into bat and bowled the team out for a modest 146. The Men in Blue then chased down the target of 147 with two balls remaining. Tilak Varma smashed an unbeaten 69 off 53 balls, while Shivam Dube contributed a breezy 33 off 22 balls during a vital 60-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
