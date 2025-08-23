ETV Bharat / sports

Asia Cup 2025: Nurul Hasan Returns To Squad After Three Years As Bangladesh Announce 16-member Squad

Bangladesh announced a 16-member team for the Asia Cup on Friday, with Litton Das all set to captain the team.

Asia Cup 2025 Bangladesh Squad
File Photo: Bangladesh Cricket Team (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : August 23, 2025 at 10:40 AM IST

Hyderabad: Bangladesh has announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, which is set to begin on September 9. The wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan and young gun Saif Hassan have earned recalls to the national team. Litton Das will lead the side.

Nurul and Hassan earn recalls

Nurul last played for the Bangla Tigers in the 2022 T20 World Cup against Pakistan. The 31-year-old has returned to the national side on the back of the performances for Bangladesh A in the ongoing Top End T20 series in Darwin. He has scored 109 runs from five matches in the competition so far, with the highest score of 35. He has scored 445 T20I runs with an average of 16.48 and a strike rate of 118.35.

Asia Cup 2025 Bangladesh Squad
File Photo: Nurul Hasan (AFP)

Saif, last played for Bangladesh in the 2023 Asian Games, has also returned to the team thanks to his performance in the Top End T20 series. He has amassed 117 runs at a strike rate of 130. The right-handed batter has scored 52 runs in the shortest format from five matches in his international career.

Najmul Hossain Shanto dropped, Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the standbys

Shanto, who was leading the side last year, has been dropped from the team in a notable exclusion. The left-handed batter has 987 T20I runs to his name with an average of 22.95. Another surprising exclusion from the 16-member squad is Miraz, who is in the standbys. Mahedi Hasan, who was brilliant during the Sri Lanka tour, has been preferred over him.

Bangladesh's schedule in the Asia Cup

Bangladesh are grouped together with Hong Kong, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The team will start their campaign with the match against Hong Kong and then will take on Sri Lanka. Their last match is against Afghanistan. Bangladesh will play all their matches in Abu Dhabi.

The team has made it to the Asia Cup final thrice - 2012, 2016, 2018 - and finished as runner-up. They lost once against India and twice to Pakistan.

Squad

Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin

Standbys:

Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Tanvir Islam and Hasan Mahmud.

