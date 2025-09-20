ETV Bharat / sports

Asia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh Becomes Fastest Pacer To Take 100 T20I Wickets, Overtakes Haris Rauf

Hyderabad: India defeated Oman by 21 runs in the Asia Cup 2025 fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday. The Indian team sealed off their group stage campaign with a dominant win over Oman. Sanju Samson scored a half-century while the Indian bowlers produced a clinical effort.

Arshadeep Singh also contributed to the victory, taking one wicket while conceding 37 runs from four overs. The left-arm seamer became the first Indian pacer to reach the milestone of 100 T20I wickets. After making his debut in 2022 against New Zealand in the shortest format, Arshdeep has been taking wickets at a rapid pace.

Arshdeep becomes the fastest pacer to 100 T20I wickets

The 26-year-old was at the mark of 99 wickets in the T20 cricket heading into the match. After being rested for the first two games by the Indian team as they opted for only one specialist fast bowler, Arshdeep finally got his chance in the Asia Cup against Oman. The left-arm pacer finished the match with figures if 4-0-37-1.

Arshdeep now holds the record of becoming the fastest pacer to take 100 wickets, reaching the feat from 64 matches. Amongst the full member nations, he is the third fastest to the feat after Rashid Khan (53 matches) and Wanindu Hasaranga (63 matches). Arshdeep is the fastest pacer amongst full-member nations, with Haris Rauf (71) and Mark Adair (72) behind him.

Fastest to 100 wickets in Men's T20Is (All Nations)