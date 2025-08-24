Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Announces 17-Member Squad; Rashid Khan To Lead The Team

Hyderabad: Afghanistan have announced a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025, which will start from September 9 in the UAE. Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been appointed as the captain of the national side. He will have the support of the experienced players like Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Naveen-ul-Haq returns to form a strong bowling attack

Naveen-ul-Haq has made a comeback to the national side for the first time since December 2024, when he played against Zimbabwe in the three-match T20I series. Afghanistan’s teenage spinner, Allah Ghazanfar, will appear for the national side after a long absence due to an injury.

The duo will join hands with Rashid, star pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi and wrist spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman to form a strong bowling unit for the competition. All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai will also be in the mix.

Afghanistan in the Asia Cup

Afghanistan has played in the four editions of the Asia Cup from 2014 to 2023. They reached the Super Four in 2018 and 2022 and will be backing themselves to win the tournament this time around. They have played 16 matches in the tournament, winning five matches while suffering ten defeats. One ended in a tie.

Afghanistan has been impressive in the recent ICC events. They made it to the semi-final of the 2024 T20 World Cup, entering the last four of the tournament first time. They beat New Zealand and Australia in a stellar tournament run.

Afghanistan in Group A

Afghanistan are placed in Group A along with Hong Kong, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. They will start their campaign on September 9 against Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi. The team will then face Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the same venue on 16th and 18th September, respectively.

Afghanistan squad for Asia Cup

Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.