Loading...

Ashwin, Jadeja named in ICC Test Team of the Year

author img

By IANS

Published : Jan 23, 2024, 5:32 PM IST

Star Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja earned a sport each in the ICC Men's Test Team of the year on Tuesday.

Star Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja earned a sport each in the ICC Men's Test Team of the year on Tuesday. Notably, Virat Kohli, who has amassed 671 runs from eight Tests with an average of 55.91 last year is missing from the lineup.

Dubai: Ace Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been named in the ICC Men's Team of the Year led by Australia skipper Pat Cummins released on Tuesday.

Ashwin and Jadeja joined Usman Khawaja (Australia), Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Joe Root (England), Travis Head (Australia), Ravindra Jadeja (India), Alex Carey (wk) (Australia) in the Test Team of the Year. Ashwin was the leading wicket-taker for India in the Border-Gavaskar series, finishing with 25 wickets in four matches.

In the very first Test, Ashwin bagged a five-for in the second innings to go with handy contributions with the bat in each innings. His all-round showing fetched him the Player of the Series. Despite the stellar showing, Ashwin did not find a place in India’s XI for the WTC23 Final against the same opponent but made a mark on his comeback into the Test team with 12 wickets (5/60 and 7/71) in the first game against West Indies followed by fifty and three wickets in the next game.

On the other hand, Jadeja kicked off 2023 in spectacular fashion, delivering a standout performance against Australia in Nagpur with a five-wicket haul and a half-century. He followed up with an even more impressive showing in the next game, securing a 10-wicket match haul, including a seven-for in the second innings, instrumental in India retaining the trophy.

Continuing his fine form, he claimed five more wickets in the series and carried the momentum into the World Test Championship Final against Australia, where he contributed with four wickets and a valuable 48 with the bat, despite India ultimately facing defeat. Jadeja began the new iteration of the World Test Championship in the same vein, scalping seven wickets and scoring a fifty against West Indies in the two-match series away from home.

Read More

  1. Won't be ultra-attacking, but can't see any of my batsmen taking backward step: Dravid
  2. IND vs ENG: KL Rahul will not playing as wicketkeeper, reveals Rahul Dravid
  3. Virat Kohli looklike mobbed by fans for selfies in Ayodhya; video goes viral

TAGGED:

test team

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.