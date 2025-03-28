Ashutosh Sharma Reveals Mantra Behind His Calm Under Pressure

Hyderabad: Rising sensation Ashutosh Sharma disclosed the mantra behind his calmness under pressure, his approach on the field and a clear mindset, which has contributed to his power-hitting at the back end. The right-handed batter made a stunning start to his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign, scoring an unbeaten 66 runs off 31 balls, including five fours and as many sixes, leading Delhi Capitals (DC) to a nervy one-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

His innings was so special as it came after the Capitals were reeling at 7/3 in 1.4 overs while chasing 210 in Visakhapatnam, Ashutosh took the responsibility of playing until the very end. With six runs needed off the last over, he smacked left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed down the ground for a maximum to help DC chase down the target with three balls to spare.

Speaking exclusively on the JioHotstar Press Room with Delhi Capitals, Ashutosh Sharma opened up about the invaluable guidance he has received from modern Cricket greats like Kevin Pietersen and Shikhar Dhawan.

"Legends like Kevin Pietersen and Shikhar Dhawan always guide you on how to approach the game, what their attitude towards the game was, and how you can imbibe that to handle pressure situations. They tell me a lot of things—how calm you should be in those situations, how to keep your head clear. In the last match against LSG, I was talking to Kevin Pietersen. He said, 'Just play your game. Just express yourself. Believe in yourself. That's it.' I felt that he trusted me so much and believed in me. So, I wanted to dedicate that celebration to him because he is a legend," said Ashutosh.

Ashutosh Sharma also spoke about his long-standing relationship with Shikhar Dhawan, whom he considers a mentor. "He's been a mentor to me since my first IPL camp during my Punjab Kings days. That's when my journey started. After that, I worked on myself mentally with him, not just on my skills, because he always says that 'everyone's skills are different. But your mindset—how you deal with situations, how you manifest yourself—is what truly matters.' That has helped me a lot. After the last match against LSG, I had a chat with Shikhar Dhawan, and he was very happy. He always tells me to stay down to earth, to remain humble. He teaches me not just how to play but also how to live and think. it has changed my life a lot," he added.

Discussing his thought process while playing, Ashutosh Sharma emphasized the importance of adapting to different match situations.

"It all depends on the situation. In the last match, I wasn’t able to hit the ball from the first delivery. It got smoother after 20 balls. But it's all about the situation. If I get just two overs, I have to go for big shots from the first ball. But if I have at least 8-10 overs, the approach is different. It also depends on how many wickets we have in hand. I am very clear in my thoughts. I always focus on my work. The process is important for me. If you follow the process well, the results will come. That’s what I believe in. I don't overthink or worry about what I need to do next. I am happy wherever I am, and whatever happens, I will be happy," observed Ashutosh on his mindset and approach to the game.