Loading...

Ashmita loses in semifinals of Thailand Masters

author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 3, 2024, 3:33 PM IST

Ashmita was the sole player for India in semis of Thailand Masters Super 300 Tournament.

Ashmita Chaliha suffered a semi-final defeat at the Thailand Masters Super 300 tournament against Supanida Katethong by 13-21, 12-21. It was first instance in her career when she entered semis of the Super 300.

Bangkok: Talented Indian shuttler Ashmita Chaliha's impressive run came to an end, losing in straight games to local player Supanida Katethong in the women's singles semifinals at the Thailand Masters Super 300 tournament here on Saturday. The 24-year-old from Guwahati suffered a 13-21,12-21 loss to world no. 17 Supanida in a 35-minute clash.

The battle between the two left-handed shuttlers turned out to be a one-sided affair as Supanida moved to a comfortable 8-3 lead and kept charging ahead to take the opening game. The second game was a similar story as Ashmita could manage 6-7 before falling apart as Supanida reeled off nine of the next 10 points to take the match beyond the Indian's reach.

The weariness in Ashmita was on display as he entered the match on back of two consecutive three-gamers. Katethong's clever play turned out to be useful for her as she Pushed Ashmita to backcourt and also implemented clever net play. The Indian shuttler showcased her brilliance on a few moments but Ashmita looked slow player against the opponent on Saturday.

Earlier, Ashmita had defeated Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo in the quarterfinal by score of 21-14, 19-21, 21-13. With a victory, she became the only Indian women's singles player other than Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu to reach the last four on the BWF World Tour. Also, it was her first time to reach semis at a Super 300 for the first time in her career.

Read More

  1. Treesa-Gayatri Pair; Manjunath and Ashmita Enter Quarterfinals of Thailand Masters
  2. Thailand Masters: Srikanth, Manjunath, Ashmita advance to Round of 16
  3. Thailand Masters: Jolly-Gopichand enter women''s doubles second round, to face Crasto-Ponnappa

TAGGED:

Ashmita ChalihaThailand MastersBadminton Updates

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.