Ashmita loses in semifinals of Thailand Masters

Bangkok: Talented Indian shuttler Ashmita Chaliha's impressive run came to an end, losing in straight games to local player Supanida Katethong in the women's singles semifinals at the Thailand Masters Super 300 tournament here on Saturday. The 24-year-old from Guwahati suffered a 13-21,12-21 loss to world no. 17 Supanida in a 35-minute clash.

The battle between the two left-handed shuttlers turned out to be a one-sided affair as Supanida moved to a comfortable 8-3 lead and kept charging ahead to take the opening game. The second game was a similar story as Ashmita could manage 6-7 before falling apart as Supanida reeled off nine of the next 10 points to take the match beyond the Indian's reach.

The weariness in Ashmita was on display as he entered the match on back of two consecutive three-gamers. Katethong's clever play turned out to be useful for her as she Pushed Ashmita to backcourt and also implemented clever net play. The Indian shuttler showcased her brilliance on a few moments but Ashmita looked slow player against the opponent on Saturday.

Earlier, Ashmita had defeated Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo in the quarterfinal by score of 21-14, 19-21, 21-13. With a victory, she became the only Indian women's singles player other than Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu to reach the last four on the BWF World Tour. Also, it was her first time to reach semis at a Super 300 for the first time in her career.