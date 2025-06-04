311,611 Tickets Sold; Ashes Series Sold Out In Record Time

Hyderabad: The craze of the Ashes series amongst Australian fans was on display on Tuesday as Cricket Australia announced that the allocations for the first three days of the Brisbane and Sydney Tests, and day one of the Melbourne Test were completely exhausted.

Cricket Australia revealed that 311,066 tickets were bought by the fans on Tuesday for the international matches in the 2025-26 home season. It includes a five-Test Ashes series against England.

The tally surpassed the previous sales record of 111,741 tickets set before the 2017-18 Ashes series, according to Cricket Australia.

“The record demand for tickets demonstrates the immense excitement surrounding the upcoming international season," said Cricket Australia Chief Executive Todd Greenberg.

Australia won the 2017-18 and 2021-22 Ashes series at home by 4-0. The team retained the urn in 2023 by levelling the series by 2-2 in England. The English team last won a Test series in Australia in 2010-11. It was the team’s last Test series win Down Under.

This year, the Ashes will begin in Perth in late November. The second Test of the series will be played in Brisbane as a day-night match while the third game will be played in Adelaide, The last two Tests of the series will be played in Melbourne and Sydney in December and January respectively.

Before the start of the Ashes, Australia will also host South Africa and India in a T20I and one-day international series. The women’s team will play against India in all three formats in February and March.