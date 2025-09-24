Ashes Squad 2025: Stokes To Lead 16-Member England Squad; Mark Wood Returns, Woakes Misses Out
Ben Stokes is all set to lead the 16-member England squad in the Ashes 2025, while Harry Brook is named as the vice-captain.
Hyderabad: The trio of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood have made comebacks from injuries for the five-match Test series in Australia this November. Chris Woakes has been excluded from the squad as he is still recovering from the dislocated shoulder he sustained during the final Test of the five-match series against India at the Oval. Ashes is scheduled to be played from November 13, 2025, to January 8, 2026.
Stokes is on his way to recovery to be available for the first Test of the series. Wood, returning from the left knee injury, would bolster the pace attack of the English side, while Archer will rejoin the team after his successful return to Test cricket.
Harry Brook has replaced Ollie Pope in the role of the vice-captain. Shoaib Bashir will be the lead spinner for the team as he has been included in the squad after sustaining a finger injury during the India series. Matthew Potts and Will Jacks complete the 16-member squad.
Pott’s last Test appearance came in the Test against New Zealand in December 2024. He has been selected on the back of a solid performance in the County Championship this season, where he picked 28 wickets from 10 matches. Jacks amassed 136 runs from three innings.
The squad also have experienced players like Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett and Pope, with Jamie Smith as wicketkeeper in the team. The pace attack will comprise Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, Wood, Potts and Jofra Archer. While Bashir is the frontline spinner, Root, Jacob Bethell and Jacks will provide additional spin options.
Woakes misses out as he is yet to recover from the shoulder injury he sustained in the home Test series against India.
England have also announced the squad for the New Zealand series, where they will play three T20Is and ODIs as well. Brook will captain the white-ball teams in the series, which is to be played from October 18 to November 1.
England Ashes Squad
Ben Stokes (Captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (Vice-Captain), Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood