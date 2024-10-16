ETV Bharat / sports

Ashes 2025-26 Schedule: Cricket Australia Breaks 40-Year-Old Tradition To Conduct Pink Ball Test In Brisbane

Cricket Australia has announced the schedule for the Ashes 2025-26 series, with notable change in Pink Ball Test venue.

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 hours ago

The Ashes 2025-26 series will kick off with the first Test at Perth's Optus Stadium from November 21-25, followed by a day-night Test at Brisbane's Gabba. a very rare venue to host a pink ball Test in Australia, from December 4-8, marking the second Test of the series.
England's captain Ben Stokes (L) and Australia's captain Pat Cummins (R) hold the Ashes Series trophy (AFP)

Hyderabad: Cricket Australia (CA) has revealed the dates for the 2025-26 Ashes series, announcing some notable changes to the traditional schedule.

The Ashes series will kick off with the first Test at Perth’s Optus Stadium from November 21-25, followed by a day-night Test at Brisbane’s Gabba. a very rare venue to host a pink ball Test in Australia, from December 4-8, marking the second Test of the series.

This time Adelaide will host the day Test which will begin from December 17-21. The Boxing Day Test will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from December 26-30, while the fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 4-8.

Another key change in the Ashes schedule is the shift in the venues. Brisbane, which has been the host of the Ashes opener since 1982-83, will instead host the second Test and that too under lights. This will mark the first time in over four decades that Brisbane does not open the Ashes series.

Adelaide will now hold the pre-Christmas Test as a day game under a new agreement between Cricket Australia and the South Australian government due to its strong tourism appeal.

Notably, there is uncertainty over Gabba Stadium in Brisbane as there has been chatter around the redevelopment plans of the historical stadium for the upcoming Olympics 2032. Hence, the upcoming second Ashes Test could potentially be the final Test at the venue. The stadium will remain unavailable from 2026/27 till 2030.

Apart from its availability concerns, the Gabba has hosted three day-night Tests previously, including the second Test against West Indies in January 2024, where the visitors came out on top and registered a historic win. But there have been multiple complaints from the bowlers about the suitability of the pink ball at the Gabba, having noted issues with the ball becoming soft during matches.

Ashes 2025-26 schedule

  • Perth Test (West Test): Perth Stadium - November 21-25
  • Brisbane Test (Day/Night Test): Gabba - December 4-8
  • Adelaide Test (Christmas Test): Adelaide Oval - December 17-21
  • Melbourne Test (Boxing Day Test): MCG - December 26-30
  • Sydney Test (New Year’s Test): SCG - January 4-8

