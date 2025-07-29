‘My Conscience Does Not Allow Me To Watch India vs Pakistan Match’: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) questioned the government’s policy on Monday over the scheduled India-Pakistan clash in the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup. During a debate around the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, Owaisi slammed the centre, saying whether they would “call the 26 people who died in Jammu and Kashmir's Baisaran in Pahalgam during the terror attack”

His statement came in Lok Sabha during Parliament’s Monsoon session.

Owaisi further added that scheduling the cricket match against Pakistan is a matter of great regret, and his conscience doesn’t allow him to watch the match.

Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Centre On India Pakistan Asia Cup (Sansad TV)

"Does your conscience allow you to ask the family members of the people who were killed in Baisaran to watch India's cricket match with Pakistan?... We are stopping 80% of Pakistan's water, saying that water and blood will not flow together. Will you play a cricket match? My conscience does not allow me to watch that match. Does this government have the courage to call the 26 dead people and say we have taken revenge in Operation Sindoor, now you watch the match with Pakistan. It is a matter of great regret," he added.

The AIMIM president’s remarks came after Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced the schedule of the Men’s Asia Cup, which is to be held from September 9 to 28. India, Oman and Pakistan are in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong are grouped in the other.

India and Pakistan will be up against each other on September 14, and the clash has drawn criticism towards the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on social media. Notably, there is also a possibility that arch-rivals India and Pakistan will play the title decider if they reach their respective matches.

Both teams haven’t played any bilateral cricket since 2013 and have been engaged against each other only in the ICC events and the Asia Cup. The recent Pahlgam terror attack and the responsive action from the Indian armed forces have strained the relations between the two countries, and there has been talk of cutting the sporting ties with Pakistan.