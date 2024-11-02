ETV Bharat / sports

WTA Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Sabalenka vs Qinwen, Paolini vs Rybakina Match Live Streaming?

Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Jasmine Paolini, Elena Rybakina and other stars will compete in the WTA Finals 2024 from November 2 to 9.

WTA Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Sabalenka vs Qinwen, Paolini vs Rybakina Match Live Streaming? (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: The WTA Finals 2024 is all set to commence at The King Saud University Indoor Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from November 2 to 9, 2024. The tournament will see four matches being played every day before the highly anticipated finals.

The former number 1 Iga Swiatek is the defending champion, will again start as the favourite while last year's runner up Jessica Pegula would love to go one step forward and clinch the ellusive title.

Aryna Sabalenka, who recently dethroned Swiatek as the World No.1 and won the Wuhan Open, is a part of the Purple Group alongside Jasmine Paolini, the Wimbledon and French Open runners-up, Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, and Qinwen Zheng, who won the gold medal in the Paris Olympics.

The Orange Group in singles consists of Swiatek, who won a hat-trick of French Open titles, Coco Gauff, the 2023 US Open champion, Pegula and Barbora Krejcikova, the Wimbledon champion.

WTA Final 2024 Groups

Singles

Purple Group: Aryna Sabalenka, Jasmine Paolini, Elena Rybakina, Qinwen Zheng,

Orange Group: Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Barbora Krejcikova

Doubles

Green Group: Lyudmila Kichenok/Jelena Ostapenko, Hsieh Su-Wei/Elise Mertens, Nicole Melichar-Martinez/Ellen Perez, Katerina Siniakova/Taylor Townsend

White Group: Gabriela Dabrowski/Erin Routliffe, Sara Errani/Jasmine Paolini, Caroline Dolehide/Desirae Krawczyk, Chan Hao-Ching/Veronika Kudermetova

WTA Final 2024 Formats

The singles and doubles competition will take place in a round-robin format. The players and teams finishing in the top two of each group will advance to the semi-finals. The top finisher from each group will face the No.2 placed player in the other group.

WTA Final 2024 Singles Schedule

DateMatchTime
Saturday 2 NovAryna Sabalenka vs Zheng QinwenNot Before 8:30 pm
Jasmine Paolini vs Elena Rybakina
Sunday 3 NovIga Swiatek vs Barbora KrejcikovaNot Before 3:30pm
Coco Gauff vs Jessica PegulaNot Before 8:30 pm
Monday 4 NovTBC vs TBCNot Before 6:00 pm
TBC vs TBCNot Before 8:30 pm
Tuesday 5 NovTBC vs TBCNot Before 6:00 pm
TBC vs TBCNot Before 8:30 pm
Wednesday 6 NovTBC vs TBCNot Before 6:00 pm
TBC vs TBCNot Before 8:30 pm
Thursday 7 NovTBC vs TBCNot Before 6:00 pm
TBC vs TBCNot Before 8:30 pm
Friday 8 NovPurple Group winner vs Orange Group runner-upNot Before 8:30 pm
Orange Group winner vs Purple Group runner-up
Saturday 9 NovSemi-final winner 1 vs Semi-final winner 2Not Before 9:30 pm

When and Where to watch WTA Finals 2024

There is no telecast of the WTA Finals in India. Live Streaming of the tournament will be available on Tennis Channel.

