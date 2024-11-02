ETV Bharat / sports

WTA Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Sabalenka vs Qinwen, Paolini vs Rybakina Match Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: The WTA Finals 2024 is all set to commence at The King Saud University Indoor Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from November 2 to 9, 2024. The tournament will see four matches being played every day before the highly anticipated finals.

The former number 1 Iga Swiatek is the defending champion, will again start as the favourite while last year's runner up Jessica Pegula would love to go one step forward and clinch the ellusive title.

Aryna Sabalenka, who recently dethroned Swiatek as the World No.1 and won the Wuhan Open, is a part of the Purple Group alongside Jasmine Paolini, the Wimbledon and French Open runners-up, Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, and Qinwen Zheng, who won the gold medal in the Paris Olympics.

The Orange Group in singles consists of Swiatek, who won a hat-trick of French Open titles, Coco Gauff, the 2023 US Open champion, Pegula and Barbora Krejcikova, the Wimbledon champion.

WTA Final 2024 Groups