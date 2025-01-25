Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys Women's Singles Australian Open 2025 Final; Where To Watch Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: The much anticipated day is here, the Australian Open 2025 has reached its final destination as two-time Champions Aryna Sabalenka is up against the spirited Madison Keys in the title clash on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

Sabalenka, who won the Australian Open title in 2023 and 2024, is on the cusp of creating history at the Australian Open as she seeks a hat-trick of the coveted trophy wins to join an elite list. Sabalenka can join Steffi Graf, Monica Seles and Martina Hingis in her division. While there were a couple of tough moments for the World No.1, it has mostly been a smooth campaign for the World No. 1 in Melbourne.

Sabalenka has been in exceptional form, having not lost a single match this year so far and is on a 20-match winning streak at the Australian Open, something which Keys would aim to end on Saturday to clinch her maiden Grand Slam.

The American's hands must be etching to avenge her 2023 US Open defeat in the semi-final, following which she had broken down. The Belarussian star was able to dig deep and rallied back to defeat Keys 0-6, 7-6, 7-6 in the penultimate clash.

Keys, the US Open 2017 runner-up, is the first woman seeded 19th to reach a Grand Slam final in the Open era. In the process, she equalled AO 2018 champion Caroline Wozniacki as the player with the most appearances at the AO (11) before reaching her first final.

Keys' journey in the ongoing competition has nothing short of resilience and sheer determination. She has been able to create some big upsets along her way to the final, starting with Elena Rybakina in the 4th round, followed by Elina Svitolina in the 3rd, before she pulled off a stunning performance to defeat the second-seeded Iga Swiatek in the semi-final. The American was a set down against Swiatek before emerging triumphant in the match 5-7, 6-1, 7-6.

For Keys to fulfil her Grand Slam dream, she must become the first player to deny the world’s top two-ranked women at a major since Svetlana Kuznetsova at Roland Garros 2009 and the first at the Australian Open since Serena Williams in 2005.

Sabalenka has a 4-1 lead over Keys when it comes to their head-to-head record, unbeaten since Berlin in 2021. It promises to be a thrilling contest in Melbourne on Saturday as we will see if Sabalenka's dominance will continue or if there will be a new queen in town.

ORDER OF PLAY FOR JANUARY 25 AT AUS OPEN

Rod Laver Arena

Women’s Singles Final: Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys (2 pm IST)

Men’s Doubles Final: S. Bolelli/A.Vavassori V H. Heliovaara/H.Patten (3:10 pm IST)

LIVE STREAMING AND TV GUIDE INFORMATION

The matches on Saturday can be livestreamed on the SonyLiv app and website. Sony Sports Network will be telecasting all the matches on their channels on Saturday.