ETV Bharat / sports

Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Amanda Anisimova For Her 2nd Consecutive US Open Title And 4th At A Major

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, holds her trophy aftyer defeating Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, after the women's finals of the U.S. Open tennis championships ( AP )

New York: Aryna Sabalenka was two points away from what eventually would be a second consecutive U.S. Open title when she had what should have been a routine — easy, even — overhead smash. Instead, while backpedalling, she dumped the ball into the net, giving her opponent, Amanda Anisimova, a break chance.

After that excruciating miss Saturday, Sabalenka dropped her racket on the blue court and smiled a rueful smile. She began to feel the sort of emotions that got the better of her during losses in the finals at the Australian Open in January and French Open in June bubble up. She tried to compose herself.

"I just let the doubt get into my head," Sabalenka explained. "But then I turned around and I took a deep breath in, and I was like, 'OK. It happens. It's in the past. Let's focus on the next one.'"

So everything was fine from there? Well, no. "She broke me," Sabalenka said with a loud laugh. "I was like, 'OK. ... Reset."

It took another 15 minutes to complete the job, but the No. 1-seeded Sabalenka did reset, unlike at those earlier title matches in 2025, and was able to kneel on Arthur Ashe Stadium's court while covering her face with her hands after beating Anisimova 6-3, 7-6 (3). That made Sabalenka the first woman to earn the trophy at Flushing Meadows in consecutive years since Serena Williams in 2012-14.

"I truly really admire her," said No. 8 seed Anisimova, a 24-year-old American who heard raucous support from the 24,000 or so spectators. "She puts in a lot of work, and that's why she's where she is."

Sabalenka, a 27-year-old from Belarus, earned her fourth Grand Slam trophy — all on hard courts — and avoided becoming the first woman to lose three major finals in a season since Justine Henin in 2006.

Sabalenka was the runner-up to Madison Keys at Melbourne Park and to Coco Gauff at Roland-Garros.

Those defeats helped on Saturday.

"After the Australian Open, I thought that the right way would be just to forget it and move on. But then the same thing happened at the French Open," said Sabalenka, who showed up at her postmatch news conference with a bottle of Champagne and a pair of dark goggles atop her head. "So after French Open, I figured that, OK, maybe it's time for me to sit back and to look at those finals and to maybe learn something, because I didn't want it to happen again and again and again."

As Anisimova kept making things close again, and the crowd kept getting loud, Sabalenka reminded herself to focus on herself.