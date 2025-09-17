ETV Bharat / sports

How Mother's Unwavering Support Helped Arundhati Reddy Carve A Successful International Career?

Hyderabad: For Hyderabad cricketer Arundhati Reddy, cricket was not just a game, it was a shared dream between her and her mother. From playing cricket in the alley near her house at the age of 12 to representing India internationally, her journey reflects dedication, perseverance, and a mother’s unwavering support.

Arundhati’s elder brother Rohit was her early cricket companion, but it was her mother Bhagya Reddy who recognized her passion and ensured she had the opportunity to pursue it. A former volleyball player herself, Bhagya had given up sports due to family responsibilities and did not want her daughter to face the same fate. Despite being a middle-class family managing daily responsibilities, she enrolled Arundhati in a cricket training centre and followed a strict routine, taking her to the ground at 4 a.m., cooking meals, dropping her at school, and escorting her back for evening practice, day after day, for years.

Arundhati initially aspired to be a wicketkeeper inspired by Rahul Dravid. However, her coach Ganesh noticed her speed in bowling and nurtured her as an all-rounder. Her talent soon shone through: at 15, she was selected for the Under-19 Hyderabad team, eventually leading the squad. Joining the Indian Railways team in 2017, she received mentorship from coach Nushil Al Qadir, excelling in the Under-23 Inter-Zonal Tournament in 2018 by taking nine wickets in four matches. This performance earned her a place in the T20 series against Sri Lanka and later in the T20 World Cup.