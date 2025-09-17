How Mother's Unwavering Support Helped Arundhati Reddy Carve A Successful International Career?
Arundhati Reddy has played a total of 47 international matches, taking 45 wickets from them while playing for the Indian team.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 2:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: For Hyderabad cricketer Arundhati Reddy, cricket was not just a game, it was a shared dream between her and her mother. From playing cricket in the alley near her house at the age of 12 to representing India internationally, her journey reflects dedication, perseverance, and a mother’s unwavering support.
Arundhati’s elder brother Rohit was her early cricket companion, but it was her mother Bhagya Reddy who recognized her passion and ensured she had the opportunity to pursue it. A former volleyball player herself, Bhagya had given up sports due to family responsibilities and did not want her daughter to face the same fate. Despite being a middle-class family managing daily responsibilities, she enrolled Arundhati in a cricket training centre and followed a strict routine, taking her to the ground at 4 a.m., cooking meals, dropping her at school, and escorting her back for evening practice, day after day, for years.
Arundhati initially aspired to be a wicketkeeper inspired by Rahul Dravid. However, her coach Ganesh noticed her speed in bowling and nurtured her as an all-rounder. Her talent soon shone through: at 15, she was selected for the Under-19 Hyderabad team, eventually leading the squad. Joining the Indian Railways team in 2017, she received mentorship from coach Nushil Al Qadir, excelling in the Under-23 Inter-Zonal Tournament in 2018 by taking nine wickets in four matches. This performance earned her a place in the T20 series against Sri Lanka and later in the T20 World Cup.
Her journey, however, was not without challenges. With the arrival of new bowlers, she temporarily lost her spot in the national team. Refusing to settle, Arundhati moved to Kerala, trained under coach Biju George for two years, and returned stronger, proving her mettle in the Women's Premier League (WPL) with Delhi Capitals. Currently playing in the ODI series against Australia, she is also part of the Indian team preparing for the ICC Women’s World Cup.
“I am a middle-class girl, and my mother’s belief in me was as important as coaching. Even without me asking, she knew my heart and stood by me. That confidence inspired me to overcome challenges and keep striving. My goal is to become the best all-rounder,” says Arundhati.
Her story is a testament to determination, maternal support, and the power of pursuing one’s dreams relentlessly.