Arshdeep Singh Inks History, Becomes Leading Wicket-Taker For Punjab Kings In IPL

Arshdeep Singh surpassed Piyush Chawla to become the leading wicket-taker for Punjab Kings in IPL history.

Arshdeep Singh surpassed Piyush Chawla and became the leading wicket-taker for Punjab Kings in IPL history.
Arshdeep Singh (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 18, 2025 at 9:57 PM IST

Bengaluru: Star pacer Arshdeep Singh scripted history by becoming the bowler with the most wickets for Punjab Kings in IPL history. He achieved a significant milestone during the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the iconic M Chinnaswamy stadium here on Friday, April 18, 2025.

Arshdeep Singh surpassed leg-spinner Piyush Chawla's tally of 84 wickets to reach the milestone. He attained the feat with his first wicket of the match, dismissing Phil Salt in the first over of the innings. The Indian left-arm seamer bowled a back-of-a-length delivery, and the batter tried to pull it for a big hit. However, it took the top edge of the bat, and the ball ballooned in the air. Jos Inglis made a call for the catch and grabbed the take it inside the 30-yard circle.

Before this game, Arshdeep Singh, who has played only for Punjab Kings since his IPL debut, had 84 wickets in his kitty in 71 matches at an average of 26.82, striking at 17.88. He is one of the two bowlers who have picked up a fifer for Punjab Kings in the IPL.

Arshdeep Singh rose from the ranks and found a place in India's setup following the IPL 2021. He was India's leading wicket-taker of the tournament in 2022 and 2024 T20 World Cups. In the IPL 2025 mega auction, Arshdeep Singh was retained by Punjab Kings for a whopping INR 18 crore as the franchise used an RTM for him. This made him the highest-paid Indian pacer in the tournament, who had entered the auction.

