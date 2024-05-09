Arshdeep Singh Becomes Second-highest Wicket-taker For Punjab Kings In IPL history

Dharmashala (Himachal Pradesh): Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh became the joint second highest wicket-taker for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. He achieved the feat during the clash between PBKS and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in Dharmashala on May 09, 2024.

Arshdeep achieved the milestone when he picked up his first wicket of the match and equalled right-arm pacer Sandeep Sharma's tally of 73 wickets. The left-arm pacer now has 73 wickets under his belt in 63 games for the franchise which have come at an average of 27.20 and at a strike rate of 17.64.

The 25-year-old is now only behind legendary leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, who leads the list with 84 wickets to his name. Left-arm orthodox spinner Axar Patel (69) and Mohammed Shami (58) are placed at fourth and fifth place respectively.

The left-arm pacer has the ability to swing the new ball both ways and nail his yorkers at the back end of the innings which makes him a vital cog in their bowling attack. He is also among the three bowlers of the franchise who have claimed a five-wicket haul for their side.

Arshdeep has been a consistent performer for PBKS, especially in the death overs. Arshdeep, who plays for Punjab in the domestic circuit, has also been included in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup to be held in the USA and West Indies, starting from June 03.

His exceptional performances in the IPL 2022 helped him to secure a place in India's T20I setup. He emerged as the go-to bowler for Indian captain Rohit Sharma in the 2022 T20 World Cup, becoming the team's highest wicket-taker (10).

Before this encounter, Arshdeep Singh was the sixth leading wicket-taker of the ongoing season of the IPL with 15 wickets in 11 matches at a strike rate of 15.73. However, he has struggled to nail his yorkers this year and has turned out to be an expensive bowler as a result so far. He leaked runs at an economy of 10.06.