T20 World Cup 2024 | Arshdeep Singh Registers India’s Best Bowling Figures In Tournament History

New York (USA): India’s left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh etched his name in the history books by registering the best bowling figures for the country in the T20 World Cups. His historic feat came in the match against the USA at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday. The young pacer finished the game with incredible figures of 4-0-9-4 and played a pivotal role in restricting the opposition to 110/8 and giving the team an upper hand in the group stage match.

Best bowling figures for India in T20 World Cups

Arshdeep Singh - 4 for 9 vs USA in 2024 R Ashwin - 4 for 11 vs Australia in 2014 Harbhajan Singh - 4 for 12 vs England in 2012 RP Singh - 4 for 13 vs South Africa in 2007 Zaheer Khan - 4 for 19 vs Ireland in 2009

USA opted to bat after winning the toss but their decision didn’t unfurl too well as the team kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Arshdeep put them on backfoot starting with a barrage of lethal deliveries. He provided two wickets in the very first over and the batting side was not able to recover from that throughout the match. The 25-year-old disguised the batters with variations in his deliveries and played a key role in the victory.

Also, he became the first Indian bowler to take a wicket with the first ball of the innings and take two wickets in the first over of a T20 event of ICC. Apart from taking crucial wickets, Arshdeep also bowled 17 dot balls during his spell.

India stuttered at the start of the innings while hunting down such a low total but they recovered later and completed the chase thanks to a half-century from Suryakumar Yadav.