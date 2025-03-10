Arshdeep, Harshit, and Hardik Recreate Hilarious 'What Happening?' Moment During Champions Trophy Celebrations

Dubai: Following India's Champions Trophy 2025 triumph, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Hardik Pandya recreated a funny 'final match perform what happening?' moment during the victory celebrations on Sunday, March 9. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team defeated New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final by 4 wickets at Dubai International Stadium here.

The trio of Arshdeep, Harshit and Hardik reminded everyone of a 'final match perform what happening?' clip which went viral on social media a few years ago.

In the clip, a reporter is seen asking questions to the cricketers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The reporter is seen struggling while interacting with the players. He first interacts with Sunil Narine and then has a little chat with Moeen Ali. However, the most hilarious part comes to the fore when he interviews West Indies legend Andre Russell.

He is asking Russell, 'Final Match. You perform. What Happening? ', which sends the West Indies all-rounder into awe. He then once again rechecks the question with the reporter, asking him what he means. The reporter was seen repeating the question in a similar way. The reporter's antics and his speaking skills send everyone into splits.

The same moment was also recreated by two cricketers, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, involved in the original clip after Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) third Indian Premier League (IPL) title last year.

Coming to the match front, Rohit Sharma's 76 off 83 balls at a strike rate of 91.63 and crucial contributions from Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and KL Rahul powered India to record their second successive ICC title win. Earlier, New Zealand managed to post 251/7 on the board, thanks to half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell. Spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav led India's bowling attack with two wickets apiece.