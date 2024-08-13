Honda Civic With Olympic Record On It; Arshad Nadeem Receives Special Reward For Olympic Gold

Pakistan’s golden boy Arshad Nadeem has been showered with a lot of rewards after returning home. Nadeem won gold medal in the javelin throw of the Paris 2024 Olympics with a massive throw of 92.97 meter. On Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had a meeting with Arshad in his home town of Mian Channu to felicitate him.

The Chief Minister handed over Nadeem a cheque of 100 million Pakistani rupees and car as a reward. Notably, Honda Civic, the car which Nadeem has received as a gift will have a number plate which will depict the Olympic record set by him in the Paris. The Pakistani javelin star threw 92.97 meters in his second attempt to ink an Olympic record. He surpassed the previous record of 90.57 meters by Andreas Thorkildsen in 2008.

Nadeem and his family welcomed Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz who arrived in his town via helicopter. Nawaz spoke with his mother and lauded the efforts of the 27-year-old. The official handle Pakistan Muslim League shared photos from the felicitation ceremony. It also shared a photo of the special registration number.

Ever since Nadeem has won gold, he has been showered upon by many prizes. Earlier this week, Pakistani-American businessman Ali Sheikhan announced a Suzuki Alto for the Pakistan athlete. Also, the Pakistan government recommended him to be honoured with Hilal-e-Imtiaz, the second-highest award of the country. Also, Arshad's father-in-law announced that he will be gifting Nadeem a buffalo for his commendable performance.