How Arsenal Lifted 2003/04 EPL Title? Their Journey, Key Players And Unique Stats

Hyderabad: Endurance remains an important aspect in the sport of football as players carry a heavy workload on their shoulders throughout the season. Also, teams require consistency in emerging triumphs in the matches to lift the cup. However, going 38 games unbeaten is no easy task but Arsenal achieved it in the 2003/04 season. They won 26 matches while drawing 12 encounters.

The English Premier League (EPL) is considered to be the top league in the footballing world and it often lives up to the hype providing some exciting action for the football fans. The Big Six in the EPL - Manchester City, Manchester United Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have produced some high quality football and won titles. They clinched the silverware on the back of a consistency in winning games but what Arsenal showed in the 2003/04 season was the rarest of a rare feat.

Formation and composition of the team

The Gunners usually lined up in a 4-4-2 formation, but that might also be seen as 4-2-3-1 as Dennis Bergkamp dropped into the No. 10 position between midfield and attack. The team is mostly remembered by many for their attacking prowess. Thierry Henry was at the peak of his powers while Bergkamp was bamboozling opponents with his brilliant movement and vision in the football field.

Arsenal were lined up in this formation during their title run (ETV Bharat)

Left winger Robert Pires scored 14 goals in the league while Patrick Viera controlled the gameplay from the central midfield. Freddie Ljungberg was a brilliant box-to-box player to step up to the occasion.

Also, they were brilliant on the defensive front as well, conceding only 26 goals throughout the season. Centre backs Sol Campbell and Kolo Toure formed a formidable duo while Ashley Cole and Lauren formed a brilliant full-back pairing restricting the opposition wingers.