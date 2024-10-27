ETV Bharat / sports

Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Where To Watch Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League Match Live In India?

Hyderabad: One of the standout matches of the Premier League 2024/25 season is set to take place tonight, as Arsenal faces off against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

Both teams, along with reigning league champions Manchester City, have been head and shoulders above the rest, consistently dominating the top three spots in the table.

Mikel Arteta's squad has come agonizingly close to winning the league title in the past two seasons but ultimately lost their lead in the final stages.

Liverpool currently top the Premier League standings, thanks to consistent performances under new manager Arne Slot.

A win for Liverpool tonight could propel them to the top of the table, while an Arsenal victory would benefit Manchester City, who currently holds a two-point lead over Liverpool.