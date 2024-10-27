ETV Bharat / sports

Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Where To Watch Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League Match Live In India?

Arsenal will take on Liverpool in the English Premier League (EPL) match at the Emirates Stadium in London.

One of the standout matches of the Premier League 2024/25 season is set to take place tonight, as Arsenal faces off against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.
Hyderabad: One of the standout matches of the Premier League 2024/25 season is set to take place tonight, as Arsenal faces off against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

Both teams, along with reigning league champions Manchester City, have been head and shoulders above the rest, consistently dominating the top three spots in the table.

Mikel Arteta's squad has come agonizingly close to winning the league title in the past two seasons but ultimately lost their lead in the final stages.

Liverpool currently top the Premier League standings, thanks to consistent performances under new manager Arne Slot.

A win for Liverpool tonight could propel them to the top of the table, while an Arsenal victory would benefit Manchester City, who currently holds a two-point lead over Liverpool.

When will the Premier League 2024/25 Matchday 9 fixture of Arsenal Vs Liverpool be played?

The Premier League 2024/25 Matchday 9 fixture of Arsenal Vs Liverpool will be played on Sunday, October 27.

Where will the Premier League 2024/25 Matchday 9 fixture of Arsenal Vs Liverpool be played at?

The Premier League 2024/25 Matchday 9 fixture of Arsenal Vs Liverpool will be played at Emirates Stadium in London.

What time will the Premier League 2024/25 Matchday 9 fixture of Arsenal Vs Liverpool start?

The Premier League 2024/25 Matchday 9 fixture of Arsenal Vs Liverpool will start at 10:00 PM.

Where to follow the live telecast of the Premier League 2024/25 Matchday 9 fixture of Arsenal Vs Liverpool?

The Premier League 2024/25 Matchday 9 fixture of Arsenal Vs Liverpool will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Premier League 2024/25 Matchday 9 fixture of Arsenal Vs Liverpool?

The Premier League 2024/25 Matchday 9 fixture of Arsenal Vs Liverpool will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app.

