How Much Does Arjun Tendulkar Earn? Know About His Income Sources

Hyderabad: Arjun Tendulkar recently drew the attention of social media users as he got engaged with Saaniya Chandok went viral. Son of Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar plays for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after making his debut in the tournament in 2023. Arjun’s fiancée, Saniaa, is the granddaughter of the prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai. The Ghai family is known for its services in hospitality and food services. They own the InterContinental hotel and Brooklyn Creamery.

What is Arjun Tendulkar’s net worth?

There is no doubt that Sachin Tendulkar possesses a lot of wealth, but it is also worth noting that Arjun also has a net worth of Crores. Being a part of the five-time IPL champions since 2021, the left-arm seamer has earned Rs 1 crore 40 lakh from his contract. He was picked by MI for Rs 20 lakh in 2021 and was brought for Rs 30 lakh in 2023.

Arjun plays for Mumbai Indians in IPL (IANS)

In domestic cricket, Arjun represents Goa in the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Arjun earns an amount of around Rs 10 lakh annually. Overall, his net worth is around 22 crores, according to a report by News18.

Arjun’s rich lifestyle includes residing in the Mumbai Mansion with his family, which was reportedly bought by Sachin for 39 crores in 2007.

Arjun Tendulkar plays for Goa in domestic cricket (IANS)

Arjun has played 17 first-class games so far, taking 37 wickets and scoring 532 runs. In 24 T20s, he has picked 27 wickets while amassing 119 runs. He has racked up 25 wickets from 18 List A matches while accruing 102 runs.

Saniyaa Chandok net worth

Arjun Tendulkar's fiance Saniya Chandok's net worth is not known. However, her family does billion dollar business. The Intercontinental Hotel Group alone is worth approximately $18.43 billion (₹161 crore). According to media reports, Sania also has a veterinary technician certificate from the Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS), which she received in 2024. She is also the director and shareholder of Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a premium pet salon in Mumbai. According to reports, this business earns around Rs 90 lakh annually.