ETV Bharat / sports

Arjun Erigaisi Pockets Rs 43 Lakh For Fifth Place Finish At Paris Freestyle Grand Slam Tour

Arjun Erigaisi was the best Indian performer in a 12-player field for the tournament and earned a handsolme reward for his achievement.

Paris Freestyle Grand Slam Tour
File Photo: Arjun Erigaisi (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 15, 2025 at 10:45 AM IST

1 Min Read

Paris: Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi secured a fifth-place finish at the Paris leg of the ongoing Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour on Monday. He was rewarded with a handsome amount of $50,000 (approximately Rs 43 lakh) for his performance.

The 21-year-old outplayed Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the clash for the fifth position, defeating Ian Nepomniachtchi in the classification game before that. His hopes to clinch the title were dashed when he lost to Hikaru Nakamura in the quarterfinal of the tournament. Magnus Carlsen topped the tournament and bagged a reward of $200,000 (approximately Rs 1.7 crore). For his exploits.

Amongst the Indian players who competed in Paris, Arjun was the best performer in the 12-player field. The other Indians in the fray were Chess Olympiad gold medalist R Praggnanandhaa, who ended up at the ninth spot. World Champions D Gukesh and Vidit Gujarathi shared the last spot.

Erigaisi stated that it was a fun tournament to play.

“This is one of the most fun tournaments I have had in the last few years,” Arjun told Chessbase India after his win over Vachier-Lagrave.

He also shared that it was disappointing not to play for the first spot, but it wasn’t frustrating at all.

“It was disappointing to not be able to play for first spot, but it’s practice for other freestyle tournaments. So I wouldn’t call it frustrating,” Arjun told the official broadcaster of the event after beating his French opponent.

Arjun will now head to Grenke, Germany, to take part in another freestyle event starting on Friday. In the tournament, players will play two classical games per day.

Paris: Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi secured a fifth-place finish at the Paris leg of the ongoing Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour on Monday. He was rewarded with a handsome amount of $50,000 (approximately Rs 43 lakh) for his performance.

The 21-year-old outplayed Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the clash for the fifth position, defeating Ian Nepomniachtchi in the classification game before that. His hopes to clinch the title were dashed when he lost to Hikaru Nakamura in the quarterfinal of the tournament. Magnus Carlsen topped the tournament and bagged a reward of $200,000 (approximately Rs 1.7 crore). For his exploits.

Amongst the Indian players who competed in Paris, Arjun was the best performer in the 12-player field. The other Indians in the fray were Chess Olympiad gold medalist R Praggnanandhaa, who ended up at the ninth spot. World Champions D Gukesh and Vidit Gujarathi shared the last spot.

Erigaisi stated that it was a fun tournament to play.

“This is one of the most fun tournaments I have had in the last few years,” Arjun told Chessbase India after his win over Vachier-Lagrave.

He also shared that it was disappointing not to play for the first spot, but it wasn’t frustrating at all.

“It was disappointing to not be able to play for first spot, but it’s practice for other freestyle tournaments. So I wouldn’t call it frustrating,” Arjun told the official broadcaster of the event after beating his French opponent.

Arjun will now head to Grenke, Germany, to take part in another freestyle event starting on Friday. In the tournament, players will play two classical games per day.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PARIS FREESTYLE GRAND SLAM TOURFREESTYLE CHESSPARIS FREESTYLE CHESS STANDINGSPARIS FREESTYLE CHESS PRIZE MONEYARJUN ERIGAISI

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.