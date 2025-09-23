ETV Bharat / sports

Argentinian Football Team’s Opponent For Kerala Visit In November Revealed

Hyderabad: The Argentina football team, along with Lionel Messi, is likely to play against Australia in Kochi in November, according to the news agency PTI. No date has been fixed for the exhibition match, but the match is likely to be played between November 12 and 18.

There were some controversies around the Argentina team’s visit to Kerala, with some early reports suggesting that the team would not visit the country. However, some months later, the Kerala sports minister, V Abdurahiman, said that the Kerala state team would arrive in Kerala in November.

It will be a moment of celebration for football fans in Kerala as they will witness top teams in the sport lock horns against each other. Australia are ranked no. 25 in the world and are expected to serve a spectacle for the audiences while playing against Argentina.

Experts from the Argentina team will arrive in Kochi today as part of the Argentina team's football match to be held in Kochi in November. The team is led by Hector Daniel Cabrera, one of the venue managers of the Argentine Football Association. The team will assess security and other facilities at the ground at the Kaloor International Stadium after arriving at 12 noon. They will also hold discussions with Sports Minister V. Abdurahman.