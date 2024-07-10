ETV Bharat / sports

Argentina Sails Into Copa America Final, Lionel Messi's 109th Goal Helps Defending Champion Beat Canada

East Rutherford (US): Lionel Messi and Argentina moved within one win of joining Spain as the only nations to win three straight major titles.

"It's insane what this team has done, what the Argentina national team is doing," Messi said on Tuesday night after his 109th international goal sealed a 2-0 victory over Canada that earned a berth in this weekend's Copa America final. "For those who remain from the old guard, it's beyond impressive that the national team is in another final."

Julin lvarez put the Albiceleste ahead in the 22nd minute, controlling a long pass from Rodrigo De Paul, taking two touches to get away from Mose Bombito and slipping the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Maxime Crpeau for his ninth international goal.

Messi redirected Enzo Fernndez's shot following a poor Ismal Kon clearance in off the face of Crpeau from 4 yards in the 51st for his first goal of the tournament. Messi has 28 goals in his last 25 matches for Argentina and 14 in Copa America play, three shy of the record. He has scored against 38 different nations.

"I wasn't sure if Enzo's ball was going to get in," Messi said. "It was a reflex."

Only Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo with 130 has more international goals than Messi, who turned 37 on June 24. Iran's Ali Daei had 108 or 109 from 1993 to 2006, with a lingering dispute over whether a goal against Ecuador in 2000 occurred in a full international match.

With a victory on its independence day, Argentina extended its unbeaten streak to 10 games. The Albiceleste seek a record 16th Copa title when they play Uruguay or Colombia on Sunday at Miami Gardens, Florida.

"We have to enjoy every moment of what we're living," Messi said. "I'm conscious that these are the last battles."

Trying to string together Copa America titles around the 2022 World Cup championship, Argentina is trying to match Spain's feat of winning the 2008 and 2012 European Championships along with the 2010 World Cup. "These are statistics. I'm not really interested about it," Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said through a translator. The most important thing is to win."

Making his 38th Copa America appearance, Messi had missed Argentina's group stage finale with a leg injury and was subdued while playing 90 minutes in the quarterfinal win over Ecuador. He was much more agile and shot just wide in the 12th and 44th minutes. Messi had 45 touches and a 79% pass success rate.