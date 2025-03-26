Argentina Qualify For FIFA World Cup 2026 Before Kicking A Ball Against Brazil

Hyderabad: Defending champions Argentina will defend their World Cup title as they have booked their FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets. Argentina qualified without kicking a ball on Tuesday, March 25, becoming the seventh country to enter the field following the three co-hosts, Canada, Mexico and USA, as well as IR Iran, Japan and New Zealand.

Bolivia was the only team outside the automatic places that could have caught Argentina in the South American preliminaries. However, with the draw 0-0 they played against Uruguay. As a result, Bolivia are now in an insurmountable gap in the South American qualifiers.

Following the Bolivia vs Uruguay clash, the reigning Champions Argentina thrashed equally formidable Brazil by 4-1 at the iconic Monumental in Buenos Aires.

Argentina produced one of their most-dominant performances against the arch-rivals Brazil and remained unbeaten in six years as Julian Alvarez (4), Enzo Fernandez (12), Alexis Mac Allister (37), and Giuliano Simeone (71) scored goals for their side. The sole goal for Brazil came from Matheus Cunha (26).

This was the only instance where Brazil conceded more than two first-half goals in World Cup qualifiers, with the first came against the same opponents, with a Juan Riquelme wonder goal and a Hernan Crespo double sending the Albiceleste up 3-0 at the interval.

The 2026 edition will be Argentina’s 19th World Cup and are only behind Germany and Brazil in most FIFA World Cups by a nation list. Germany have been a part of 20 editions while Brazil are leading the tally with 22.

Mexico 1970 was the last global final Argentina missed out on. Roberto Perfumo, Silvio Marzolini, Miguel Angel Brindisi, Hector Yazalde and Co unexpectedly finished bottom of a three-team group behind Bolivia and winners Peru. It remains the only time Argentina, who didn’t take part in the 1938, 1950 and 1954 preliminaries, failed in an attempt to qualify.