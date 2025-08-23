Lionel Messi’s Trip To India Confirmed As Argentina Football Team Set To Play Historic Friendly In Kerala

Hyderabad: After weeks of uncertainty and rounds of speculation about Lionel Messi’s Argentina visiting India, the Argentine football team has confirmed its visit to Kerala. The Argentina Football Association (AFA) confirmed on Saturday that the team will play two friendlies in India. The opponents of the Argentine national side are yet to be confirmed. It is still not clear whether Messi will travel with the team or not for the clash, but there is a huge anticipation for the visit.
According to the AFA, Argentina will play two friendlies in India. The Albiceleste will travel to the USA for the friendlies first and then will visit Luanda, Angola, and Kerala, India in November.
"The Argentine national team, led by Lionel Scaloni, will have two FIFA friendlies in the remainder of 2025. The first, in October, from the 6th to the 14th, will be played in the United States (opponents and cities to be determined). The second, a FIFA friendlies in November, from the 10th to the 18th, will be played in Luanda, Angola, and Kerala, India (opponents to be determined)," the official statement from AFA revealed.
Argentina to tour India in gratitude for support during the World Cup 2022
Argentina is visiting Kerala in gratitude for the support the team got from the football fans during their title run in the FIFA World Cup 2022. The team had specifically thanked Kerala along with India, Pakistan and Bangladesh for the kind of support the fans showered on them during their win under the leadership of Messi.
"Thank you Bangladesh. Thank you, Kerala, India, and Pakistan. Your support was wonderful!” the AFA post read in December 2022.
Earlier, Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman labelled Argentina’s decision to visit Kerala as an appreciative gesture.
"The love and support from Kerala’s football fans have been remarkable, and the Argentine team is eager to connect with them," he wrote on his Facebook account.
However, some reports had suggested that the visit is uncertain as AFA’s Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, Leandro Petersen, accused the state government of breaching the agreement.
Will Messi board the flight in November?
It is still not clear whether the 38-year-old will visit India for the match, but it will draw a large crowd as he has a huge fanbase in the country. The match is to be played at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, according to some media reports. The Inter Miami forward will visit India for a four-city tour, which includes Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.
