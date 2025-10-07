ETV Bharat / sports

Argentina Football Team Match: Kochi Stadium To Be Upgraded To World-Class Standards

Thiruvananthapuram: A high-level meeting was held under the leadership of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to discuss the preparations related to the match of the Argentine football team. The match will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi in November and see the participation of Lionel Messi. The meeting also decided to complete the renovation work to upgrade the stadium to world-class standards soon.

The possibilities of holding a fan meet were also discussed in the meeting. Strict security arrangements will be made at the stadium. It was also decided to make arrangements for parking, health facilities, drinking water supply, electricity supply and waste management.

The Chief Minister also directed that there should be coordinated work of various departments for the preparations. Currently, only 34,000 people can watch the match at the Kochi stadium as per FIFA rules. The meeting discussed matters such as how to arrange security if lakhs of fans gather.

An IAS officer will be appointed to coordinate matters related to the match. A committee headed by Chief Secretary will work at the state level. At the district level, the Collector will be in charge of coordination. The meeting held at the Chief Minister's conference hall was attended by Local Self-Government Minister M. B. Rajesh, Industries Minister P. Rajeev, Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman, Chief Secretary Dr. A. Tilak, State Police Chief Rawada Chandrashekhar and other heads of various departments.