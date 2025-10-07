Argentina Football Team Match: Kochi Stadium To Be Upgraded To World-Class Standards
The match will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi in November and see the participation of Lionel Messi
Published : October 7, 2025 at 8:23 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A high-level meeting was held under the leadership of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to discuss the preparations related to the match of the Argentine football team. The match will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi in November and see the participation of Lionel Messi. The meeting also decided to complete the renovation work to upgrade the stadium to world-class standards soon.
The possibilities of holding a fan meet were also discussed in the meeting. Strict security arrangements will be made at the stadium. It was also decided to make arrangements for parking, health facilities, drinking water supply, electricity supply and waste management.
The Chief Minister also directed that there should be coordinated work of various departments for the preparations. Currently, only 34,000 people can watch the match at the Kochi stadium as per FIFA rules. The meeting discussed matters such as how to arrange security if lakhs of fans gather.
An IAS officer will be appointed to coordinate matters related to the match. A committee headed by Chief Secretary will work at the state level. At the district level, the Collector will be in charge of coordination. The meeting held at the Chief Minister's conference hall was attended by Local Self-Government Minister M. B. Rajesh, Industries Minister P. Rajeev, Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman, Chief Secretary Dr. A. Tilak, State Police Chief Rawada Chandrashekhar and other heads of various departments.
Messi visiting India and particularly Kerala is a huge momenr for all his fans and also those who love footaball.
Earlier the Greater Kochi Development Authority (GCDA) has announced that it will prepare elaborate security arrangements for the football match in which the Argentine team will participate in Kochi. Argentine football team is set to play against Australia in the exhibition match that will be played in Kochi.
