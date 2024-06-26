Argentina Beat Chile 1-0, Enter Copa America Quarterfinals

East Rutherford (USA): Lautaro Martinez scored off a rebound in the 88th minute, giving defending champion Argentina and Lionel Messi a 1-0 victory over Chile that guaranteed them a berth in the Copa America quarterfinals. Messi's corner kick led to a shot blocked by goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, and Martnez scored his second goal of the tournament on Argentina's 21st shot of the match. Players stood and waited for three minutes while the goal, Martnez's 26th for the national team, was confirmed in a video review.

Argentina leads Group A with six points, followed by Canada with six, and Chile and Peru with one each. The Albiceleste finishes the first round against Peru at Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday, when Canada meets Chile in Orlando, Florida. Playing a day after his 37th birthday, Messi frequently flaunted his talent to spin around and slalom through defenders before an adoring sellout crowd of 81,106 at MetLife Stadium, site of the 2026 World Cup final. Argentina dominated 21-3 in shots and 11-0 in corner kicks. and Chile didn't take its first attempt until the 72nd minute.

Messi came the closest to scoring before Martnez with a 30-yard shot that glanced off the post to Bravo's left in the 36th minute. Messi had received treatment on the thigh area of his right leg for nearly two minutes after getting kicked by Gabriel Suazo in the 24th. Nicolas Gonzalez's shot from another Messi pass in the 62nd was parried off the crossbar by Bravo.

Argentina outshot Chile 17-0 before Rodrigo Echeverra's 72nd-minute effort following a turnover was saved by Emiliano Martnez. The goalkeeper then made another diving save on Echeverra in the 76th. On the 46th anniversary of Argentina winning its first World Cup title, the teams returned to the stadium where Chile beat Argentina on penalty kicks in the 2016 Copa America final. That defeat prompted Messi to announce his international retirement only to reverse his decision seven weeks later.