Archery World Championships: Indian Men’s Compound Team Win Historic Gold

Indian men’s compound team, comprising Aman Saini, Rishabh Yadav and Prthamesh Fuge, clinched gold.

Hyderabad: The Indian men’s compound team won gold in the Archery World Championships in South Korea, beating France 235-233 in the final. It marks India’s first compound men’s team gold in the tournament.

The trio of Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini, and Prathamesh Fuge showed their composure in a thrilling clash against France and won by 235-233 to finish at the top of the podium. On their way to the final, India registered victories over Australia, a mighty unit like the USA and Turkey.

Both teams were tied at 176-176 by the end of the three sets, but then India dished out a set of 59 to emerge triumphant. The opposition managed to score 57, and so the Indian team emerged victorious.

It was India’s second gold medal match of the day as the mixed compound team of Rishabh Yadav and Jyothi Surekha Vennam featured in the final against the Netherlands. The Indian duo fell short against the Dutch opponents and settled for silver.

The duo started the match with a lead in the first set, but a set of 37 provided a comeback opportunity for the Netherlands, and they held their lead after surpassing the Indian score in the remainder of the contest.

The Indian contingent won 15 medals in the 2023 edition, including three gold, nine silver and three bronze medals.

