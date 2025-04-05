ETV Bharat / sports

Archer's Fiery Spell, Jaiswal's Fifty Spoil PBKS Homecoming As Royals' Record 50-Run Win

Mullanpur: Yashasvi Jaiswal's timely return to form with a fifty and exceptional bowling from Jofra Archer spoiled Punjab Kings' homecoming as Rajasthan Royals' secured a handsome 50-run win in the IPL here on Saturday.

First Rajasthan registered the highest team total at the venue by posting a mammoth 205/4 run total around Jaiswal's stroke-filled 67, it was never going to be easy for Punjab and they were limited to 155 for 9. Nehal Wadhera played a lone hand with a 41-ball 62 for them.

Archer (3/25), seamer Sandeep Sharma (2/21) and spinner Maheesh Theekshana (2/26) also bowled with precision, while Kumar Kartikeya and Wanindu Hasaranga provided fine support.

In fact, Punjab's chase never got the desired lift-off. Archer set the tone for target-defence with a ripping start, dismissing Priyansh Arya (0) and the in-form Shreyas Iyer (10) in successive overs -- just when the latter looked threatening while slamming two terrific shots off the English pacer.

Arya went for a big swing but got it all wrong, exposing his stumps to be castled emphatically. The in-form Iyer, who was yet to be dismissed in the tournament with scores of 97* and 52* from two innings, looked in sublime touch.

He crunched a drive over extra cover and followed it up with another gorgeous shot through the off-side. But Archer had the last laugh, hurrying Iyer with sheer pace as the batter's effort to go inside-out resulted in him getting bowled.

Sandeep added to the early damage by removing Marcus Stoinis (1), while left-arm spinner Kartikeya, introduced into the attack next, struck another blow by dismissing Prabhsimran Singh (17).

From a precarious 43/4 after the Power Play, Punjab Kings' hopes were revived through a fighting 88-run fifth-wicket partnership between Wadhera and Glenn Maxwell (30 off 21) that came off just 52 balls.